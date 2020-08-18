STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Encounter of three 'militants' in J&K's Shopian: Army begins probe, records statements

Srinagar-based Defence spokesperson Col Rajesh Kalia issued a statement saying a high-level Court of Inquiry into Operation Amshipora in Shopian is under progress.

Published: 18th August 2020 03:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2020 03:52 PM   |  A+A-

A Kashmiri man on cycle goes past a barricade set up as road blockade as a paramilitary soldier stands guard in Srinagar (Photo | AP)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: The army has begun its probe and recorded statements in connection with last month's encounter in Shopian area of South Kashmir after families in Rajouri area of Jammu region filed a complaint with the Jammu and Kashmir police about its members missing from the same region.

Srinagar-based Defence spokesperson Col Rajesh Kalia issued a statement saying a high-level Court of Inquiry into Operation Amshipora in Shopian is under progress.

"Statements of key witnesses are being recorded and progress is being monitored closely.

Additional civil witnesses are being asked to depose before the Court of Inquiry," he said.

The spokesperson said the DNA samples have been collected from Rajouri by the Jammu and Kashmir police and sent for matching with those of the terrorists killed on July 18.

Col Kalia said the army is committed to ethical conduct of all Counter Terrorist operations.

ALSO READ | DNA samples collected of people claiming to be relatives of three youths killed in Shopian encounter

"Cases where doubts are raised are investigated under due process as per the law of the land. Since the case is under investigation, further details will be shared periodically, as appropriate without affecting due legal process," he said.

The relatives of three youths, belonging to Dhar Sakri village in Kotranka of Rajouri area in Poonch, had lodged a written missing persons report in the local police station after they lost contact with their kin on July 17.

In their complaint, they informed the police that they had last spoken to the three, who were mainly involved in apple and walnut trading, on July 16 when the youths had informed their families that they had got a room at Ashimpora in Shopian.

The same place was the site of the encounter the next day and since then there was no report about the three, the families said in their complaint.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Operation Amshipora Indian Army Shopian Encounter
India Matters
Health workers wearing PPE hold samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing. (Photo | PTI)
52 per cent in Pune exposed to COVID-19, finds serosurvey
(L) Navtej Sarna and (R) Arun Kumar Singh
TNIE Expressions | ‘Kamala Harris will take India on its merits’
A staff member tests samples of a potential COVID-19 vaccine at a production plant of SinoPharm in Beijing (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus vaccine ready by end of year, says China's SinoPharm
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
MP CM Chouhan says all state govt jobs reserved for state residents

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CSK Skipper MS Dhoni during the practice session. (Photo | PTI)
Fantasy sports platform Dream11 wins IPL 2020 title sponsorship rights; Tata group stays away from bidding 
Representational image (File photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)
Tamil Nadu: As part of Unlock 3.0, liquor shops reopen in Chennai
Gallery
he Pakistan cricket community hailed Mahendra Singh Dhoni in one voice, calling him one of greatest captains that India produced and the one, who impacted the game in his own way. Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday, won the ICC World Cup, World T20 and Champions Trophy titles besides taking India to the number one spot in Test cricket.
With love from Pakistan: Best reactions to MS Dhoni's retirement by Pak cricketers. Shahid Afridi, Inzamam-ul-Haq, others
This is how heavy rainfall and floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana while Godavari river's water levels continue to rise at an alarming rate. (Express photos by S Senbagapandiyan and by special arrangement)
Here is how torrential rains, floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp