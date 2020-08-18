STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Faction-ridden Rajasthan Congress turns out to be a tough balancing act for Ajay Maken

Besides getting the two camps to a dialogue, he will have to iron out the sharp differences that could erupt as the tricky task of cabinet expansion and reconstituting the state PCC is soon undertaken

Published: 18th August 2020 08:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2020 08:44 PM   |  A+A-

Sachin Pilot with Ajay Maken in Delhi after the latter took charge as General Secretary In-charge of Rajasthanon on Monday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

JAIPUR: The AICC may have appointed Ajay Maken as the General Secretary In-charge of Rajasthan but his task in the faction-ridden state is far from easy. The new appointment in the wake of the revolt led by former Rajasthan Deputy CM Sachin Pilot reflects that the Congress High Command is serious about rectifying the crisis which had pushed the Ashok Gehlot government virtually to the brink of a collapse.

Maken has replaced Avinash Pandey as the party General Secretary In-charge of Rajasthan but this is only the first step towards resolving the rift within the state unit.

The way ahead for Ajay Maken in Rajasthan is full of thorns. Pande's exit is apparently a follow-up step taken in pursuance to the truce talks that were held between Sachin Pilot and Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi in Delhi after which he ended his rebellion and returned to Jaipur. According to sources in Congress, Pande’s removal was one of Pilot’s pressing demands as he viewed the former as a loyalist of CM Gehlot who was unsympathetic to his concerns.

Maken’s first challenge will be to revive a dialogue between Pilot and Gehlot. Though Congress president Sonia Gandhi had formed a committee for greater coordination between the two warring leaders in January, the committee had met just once since then. The inability to hold a proper dialogue between the Pilot and Gehlot camps was considered one of Pande’s big failures that led to his exit.

To overcome this difficulty, the party has also announced the new, high-powered panel of Ahmed Patel, Maken, and KC Venugopal to listen to and resolve the Pilot camps’ grievances raised at the meeting with top Congress leaders in Delhi on August 10. While Congress hopes this three-member committee will oversee and follow up the smooth resolution of recent issues in Rajasthan, the task for Maken is pretty tough.

Besides getting the two camps to a dialogue, he will have to iron out the sharp differences that could erupt as the tricky task of cabinet expansion and reconstituting the state PCC is soon undertaken. CM Gehlot had dropped three ministers from the Pilot camp at the height of the Pilot revolt. Now the Pilot camp members are keen to get back ministerial berths of their choice while Gehlot loyalists are determined to get more leaders from the pro-Gehlot MLAs to get into the ministry. Similarly, a number of key vacancies in the PCC are to be filled up and both the Pilot and Gehlot camps are lobbying hard to get their own favourites into those posts.

Once the current Assembly session ends, the reshuffle in the Gehlot ministry and the reconstitution of the state Congress unit are likely to happen in September. While Pilot is already spending much time in Delhi, CM Gehlot is also likely to meet Congress president Sonia Gandhi in the national capital. There is also a buzz that pro-Gehlot MLAs may also go to Delhi to lobby with the High Command that party loyalists should get greater opportunities than rebel leaders who worked in tandem with BJP to push Rajasthan into a crisis. Clearly, Ajay Maken is bound to face a host of challenges that could test his political skills to their limit in the coming weeks.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
AICC Ajay Maken Rajasthan Congress Sachin Pilot Ashok Gehlot
India Matters
The report calls on governments in the region to adopt urgent, large-scale and targeted measures to generate jobs for the youth.
41 lakh youth lost jobs in India due to Covid-19 impact: ILO-ADB report
Mohanamma tested positive for the virus last month, and was admitted to the Kurnool GGH on July 13. 
Diet, meditation help 105-year-old woman from Kurnool beat Covid-19
Truecaller has over 170 million monthly active users in India. (File Photo | AFP)
Truecaller identifies 29.7 bn spam calls, 8.5 bn spam SMSes for Indian users in 2019
Image for representational purpose
Don’t be too hopeful, says Government on Covid-19 vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In this Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020 file photo opposition supporters wave a huge old Belarusian national flag as they rally in the center of Minsk, Belarus. (Photo | AP)
Why are citizens in Belarus protesting against their President?
Garg confirmed he had contracted the virus by taking to Twitter on Tuesday (File photo | PTI)
India's highest: Over 50% in Pune exposed to COVID-19, finds serosurvey
Gallery
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continue | World Photography Day
The Pakistan cricket community hailed Mahendra Singh Dhoni in one voice, calling him one of greatest captains that India produced and the one, who impacted the game in his own way. Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday
With love from Pakistan: Best reactions to MS Dhoni's retirement by Pak cricketers. Shahid Afridi, Inzamam-ul-Haq, others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp