Foreign journalists with visas to be allowed to come to India: MHA relaxes travel restrictions

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The government has allowed foreign journalists with valid visas to come to India along with family members, lifting travel restrictions after nearly five months.

Issuing a notification in this regard, the Ministry of Home Affairs said the decision was taken after considering the need for further relaxation of visa and travel restrictions for more categories of foreign nationals who want to travel to India.

Accordingly, in addition to the categories of foreign nationals who were already permitted to enter India, it has been decided to permit foreign nationals holding Journalist (J-1) visas and their dependents holding J-1X visas to enter India, the notification dated August 17 said.

If they have J-1 or J-1X visas, which have been suspended, such visas shall stand restored with immediate effect to facilitate their entry into India. However, the Home Ministry said if the validity of such visas has expired, they may obtain fresh J-1 or J-1X visas, as the case may be, from the Indian missions or posts concerned.