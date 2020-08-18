STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Goa governor Satya Pal Malik transferred to Meghalaya after 'shadow war' with state government

The governor generally takes the side of the party by whom he has indirectly appointed, but Malik is said to have taken a pro-people stand.

Published: 18th August 2020 11:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2020 08:24 PM   |  A+A-

Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik

Newly-appointed Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik (Photo | PTI)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: Goa governor Satya Pal Malik, who is known for his proactive and outspoken nature, has been transferred on Tuesday within the year as a governor of Meghalaya because of his continuous shadow war with the chief minister Pramod Sawant.

According to the communication by president house, Satya Pal Malik has been appointed on the place of Tathagata Roy who completed his five-year tenure on the gubernatorial post in Tripura-Meghalaya. Roy has completed his five-year tenure by serving as governor of Tripura for three years and the remaining in Meghalaya.

The statement issued by the office of President Ram Nath Kovind said that Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has been asked to discharge the functions of Goa governor in addition to his existing role.

In Goa, the simmering anger between  Sawant and Malik was touted as the major reason behind Malik's abrupt ouster from  the state. The tenure of Malik as governor of Jammu and Kashmir was quite fiery as well for he played a very active role during the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of the state. 

The governor generally takes the side of the party by whom he has indirectly appointed, but Malik is said to have taken a pro-people stand. His popularity and proactiveness started heating the image of BJP and chief minister Pramod Sawant and gave ready-made fuel to the opposition in Goa.

The bone of contention was COVID-19 and the preparedness of Goa government. While Sawant said that Goa is safe and falls under green zone and hence, people should not get afraid of the virus, Malik contradicted Sawant's statement saying, "The  state falling under green zone is fine but where is the preparedness of the government to fight against this deadly virus? "

Later during allowing a mining proposal, Sawant was in favour of mining for the state's development, but the local people, whose bungalows and properties were proposed to demolish, opposed this proposal fearing damage to ecology. Interestingly, Malik also joined their chorus

The chief minister was again forced to eat the humble pie because of the aggressive stand of governor while proposing the construction of the new governor house. Interestingly, he had even constituted a committee comprising of architects and engineers but Malik himself put down the proposal saying this is the not the time to construct the new governor house citing that there is no money in state exchequer.

According to the local people, the final nail came when Malik started conducting a meeting for the implementations of the new education policy of the central government where his decisions are said to have been quick that earned him good praise in education fraternity and among students as well. However, hat did not go well with the chief minister.

Interestingly, Malik was so popular with his decisions being hailed by the people and Opposition. The oppositon parties were very happy that a central government-appointed governor had started going against the BJP-ruled state goverment. They also sensed an opportunity to criticize the chief minister and expose his government.


Due to this pro stand, the governor's house became a more buzzing place than the chief minister office in Goa. People also started going in large number to the governor's house to resolve their issues, but this pro-activeness and people-oriented work did not last long for Malik and he was forced to move out in a less than a year against his five-year tenure.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik Governor transfer Goa politics Goa Governor
India Matters
Health workers wearing PPE hold samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing. (Photo | PTI)
52 per cent in Pune exposed to COVID-19, finds serosurvey
(L) Navtej Sarna and (R) Arun Kumar Singh
TNIE Expressions | ‘Kamala Harris will take India on its merits’
A staff member tests samples of a potential COVID-19 vaccine at a production plant of SinoPharm in Beijing (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus vaccine ready by end of year, says China's SinoPharm
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
MP CM Chouhan says all state govt jobs reserved for state residents

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CSK Skipper MS Dhoni during the practice session. (Photo | PTI)
Fantasy sports platform Dream11 wins IPL 2020 title sponsorship rights; Tata group stays away from bidding 
Representational image (File photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)
Tamil Nadu: As part of Unlock 3.0, liquor shops reopen in Chennai
Gallery
he Pakistan cricket community hailed Mahendra Singh Dhoni in one voice, calling him one of greatest captains that India produced and the one, who impacted the game in his own way. Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday, won the ICC World Cup, World T20 and Champions Trophy titles besides taking India to the number one spot in Test cricket.
With love from Pakistan: Best reactions to MS Dhoni's retirement by Pak cricketers. Shahid Afridi, Inzamam-ul-Haq, others
This is how heavy rainfall and floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana while Godavari river's water levels continue to rise at an alarming rate. (Express photos by S Senbagapandiyan and by special arrangement)
Here is how torrential rains, floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp