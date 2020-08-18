Gujarat announces skyscrapers like in Dubai, Singapore at five cities

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has given approval for the construction of 70 storey buildings in five megacities of the state. The move is said to put Gujarat on the global map on the line of Singapore and Dubai

"We want to create world-class infrastructure and skyscrapers in five megacities that include Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Vadodara, Surat and Rajkot. This decision will not only take Gujarat’s skyline to a record high. It will also show the state’s mettle in terms of its infrastructure capacity. Urban infrastructure will be able to accommodate the rising population and generate more employment for the dwellers," said Rupani.

He said that the new rules will now permit the construction of more than 70 floors in a building compared to 22-23 floors previously. "We are making provision in the CGDCR-2017 that will permit to construct the highrises. The new rules shall be applicable to buildings taller than 100 meters and with an aspect ratio of 1:9," the CM said.

He also stated that the amendment will be applicable in D1 category in Ahmedabad Urban Development Authority (AUDA), Surat (SUDA), Vadodara (VUDA), Rajkot (RUDA) and Gandhinagar (GUDA), where permissible Base FSI is equal to or more than 1.2.

The state has also decided to form a special Technical Committee for the same. "After the clearance by the special technical committee for a proposed building, the same shall be forwarded to the Competent Authority with recommendations for further necessary action. The buildings can be constructed only if the adjoining road is more than 30 meters wide. The minimum plot size is 2500 sq mt for buildings that range from 100 to 150 meters. The minimum plot size is 3500 sq ft for buildings that are above 150 meters. The maximum Floor Space Index (FSI) will not be more than 5.4 in any case. The premium FSI will be available on chargeable basis. The Premium FSI charges will be 50 per cent of Jantri rate of Non-Agriculture land. The buildings can either be used for residential, commercial, or recreational purposes or a combination of the same," said a government press note.