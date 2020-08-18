In a first, Chhattisgarh gets defence category industry to manufacture bulletproof jackets, helmets

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Chhattisgarh government and the Atmastco Ltd on Monday for establishing the first unit of defence category industry that will produce bulletproof jackets and helmets in the state.

The unit to come up at Birebhant village in Durg district, about 45-km from Raipur, will manufacture one lakh bulletproof jackets and helmets each during the first phase.

According to the official statement, the agreement for setting up of the industry was inked between the state industry department and multidiscipline engineering company Atmastco Ltd, that earlier had entered into contract for defence technology, acquiring the permission, under the license and agreement with the government of India.

“The bulletproof jackets and helmets to be produced at the upcoming industry in Durg are meant for the Indian armed forces besides the paramilitary troopers and the state armed units”, the statement added.

“Defence category has been enlisted as among the top-priority category in the new industrial policy of Chhattisgarh government”, said principal secretary (industry) Manoj Kumar Pingua, who signed the MoU on behalf of the state government.

Atmastco Ltd will investment Rs 87.50 crore for the upcoming project that is expected to generate employment of around 150 people.