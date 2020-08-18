STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

In a first, Chhattisgarh gets defence category industry to manufacture bulletproof jackets, helmets

The unit to come up at Birebhant village in Durg district, about 45-km from Raipur, will manufacture one lakh bulletproof jackets and helmets each during the first phase.

Published: 18th August 2020 12:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2020 12:36 PM   |  A+A-

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel (Photo | PTI)

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Chhattisgarh government and the Atmastco Ltd on Monday for establishing the first unit of defence category industry that will produce bulletproof jackets and helmets in the state.

The unit to come up at Birebhant village in Durg district, about 45-km from Raipur, will manufacture one lakh bulletproof jackets and helmets each during the first phase.

According to the official statement, the agreement for setting up of the industry was inked between the state industry department and multidiscipline engineering company Atmastco Ltd, that earlier had entered into contract for defence technology, acquiring the permission, under the license and agreement with the government of India.

“The bulletproof jackets and helmets to be produced at the upcoming industry in Durg are meant for the Indian armed forces besides the paramilitary troopers and the state armed units”, the statement added.

“Defence category has been enlisted as among the top-priority category in the new industrial policy of Chhattisgarh government”, said principal secretary (industry) Manoj Kumar Pingua, who signed the MoU on behalf of the state government.

Atmastco Ltd will investment Rs 87.50 crore for the upcoming project that is expected to generate employment of around 150 people.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Atmastco Ltd Chhattisgarh
India Matters
Health workers wearing PPE hold samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing. (Photo | PTI)
52 per cent in Pune exposed to COVID-19, finds serosurvey
(L) Navtej Sarna and (R) Arun Kumar Singh
TNIE Expressions | ‘Kamala Harris will take India on its merits’
A staff member tests samples of a potential COVID-19 vaccine at a production plant of SinoPharm in Beijing (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus vaccine ready by end of year, says China's SinoPharm
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
MP CM Chouhan says all state govt jobs reserved for state residents

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CSK Skipper MS Dhoni during the practice session. (Photo | PTI)
Fantasy sports platform Dream11 wins IPL 2020 title sponsorship rights; Tata group stays away from bidding 
Representational image (File photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)
Tamil Nadu: As part of Unlock 3.0, liquor shops reopen in Chennai
Gallery
he Pakistan cricket community hailed Mahendra Singh Dhoni in one voice, calling him one of greatest captains that India produced and the one, who impacted the game in his own way. Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday, won the ICC World Cup, World T20 and Champions Trophy titles besides taking India to the number one spot in Test cricket.
With love from Pakistan: Best reactions to MS Dhoni's retirement by Pak cricketers. Shahid Afridi, Inzamam-ul-Haq, others
This is how heavy rainfall and floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana while Godavari river's water levels continue to rise at an alarming rate. (Express photos by S Senbagapandiyan and by special arrangement)
Here is how torrential rains, floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp