India records 55,079 COVID-19 cases in single day

Published: 18th August 2020 10:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2020 11:48 AM   |  A+A-

Mumbai Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A spike of 55,079 cases took India's COVID-19 tally past 27 lakh on Tuesday just a day after it crossed the 26-lakh mark, while 19.77 lakh people have so far recuperated from the disease pushing the recovery rate to 73.18 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The COVID-19 caseload stood at 27,02,742, while the death toll climbed to 51,797 with 876 people succumbing to the disease in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Case fatality rate stands at 1.92 per cent.

There are 6,73,166 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which is 24.91 per cent of the total caseload, while the number of recoveries has risen to 19,77,779.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 3,09,41,264 samples have been tested up to August 17 with 8,99,864 samples being tested on Monday.

Of the 876 fresh deaths reported, 228 are from Maharashtra, 120 from Tamil Nadu, 115 from Karnataka, 82 from Andhra Pradesh, 66 from Uttar Pradesh, 45 from West Bengal, 51 from Punjab, 23 from Madhya Pradesh, 18 from Delhi, 15 from Gujarat, 13 from Kerala, 12 from Haryana, 11 from Rajasthan and 10 from Odisha.

Nine fatalities have been reported from Chhattisgarh, eight each from Assam and Telangana, seven each from Bihar and Goa, six each from Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand and Uttarakhand, four from Puducherry, three from  Tripura, while Andmana and Nicobar Islands, Chandigarh and Manipur have registered one fatality each.

Of the total 51,797 deaths, Maharashtra has reported the maximum at 20,265, followed by 5,886 in Tamil Nadu, 4,214 in Delhi, 4,062 in Karnataka, 2,800 in Gujarat, 2,732 in Andhra Pradesh, 2,515 in Uttar Pradesh, 2,473 in West Bengal and 1,128 in Madhya Pradesh.

So far, 887 people have died of COVID-19 in Rajasthan, 863 in Punjab, 711 in Telangana, 550 in Haryana, 548 in Jammu and Kashmir, 468 in Bihar, 353 in Odisha, 250 in Jharkhand, 197 in Assam, 169 in Kerala  and 158 in Uttarakhand.

Chhattisgarh has registered 150 deaths, Puducherry 114, Goa 111, Tripura 62, Chandigarh 30, Andaman and Nicobar Islands 29, Himachal Pradesh 19, Manipur 17, Ladakh 14, Nagaland eight, Meghalaya six, Arunachal Pradesh five, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu two and Sikkim one.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

