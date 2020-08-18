LeT commander among 3 terrorists killed in J&K

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: A top Lashkar-e-Toiba commander and two other terrorists were killed by security forces during an operation in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Monday.

Security personnel inspect the site of Monday’s attack | pti

Earlier in the day, the terrorists led by LeT commander Sajjad Hyder alias Raja ambushed a joint patrol party comprising CRPF personnel and members of the local police at Tindim village in Baramulla’s Kreeri tehsil. Two CRPF jawans and a policeman fell to enemy bullets and were rushed to a nearby hospital where they succumbed to injuries.

Soon after the incident, more forces from the police, the CRPF and the Army reached the area and launched an operation to track down the terrorists.

The search party too came under terrorist fire, triggering another encounter in which all the three LeT men were killed.

A jawan was injured in the second encounter and is undergoing treatment at the Army hospital in Srinagar.

DGP Dilbagh Singh called Sajjad’s killing a major achievement as he was allegedly recruiting youth into militancy.

“We have arrested at least 20 youth, who were recruited by Sajad,” Singh said, adding Sajjad had been involved in many attacks on security forces and fruit dealers.