STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Making indigenous equipment needed to maintain our strategic autonomy: Vice CoAS Lt Gen SK Saini

Lt Gen SK Saini said that the Indian army is the lead agent of change for this initiative and can redefine India as a global hub for manufacture of defence equipment.

Published: 18th August 2020 01:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2020 01:33 AM   |  A+A-

Vice Chief of the Army Staff Lt Gen SK Saini

Vice Chief of the Army Staff Lt Gen SK Saini (photo| Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Vice Chief of the Army Staff (VCOAS) Lt Gen SK Saini termed the need for developing indigenous capabilities an imperative need for keeping the country’s strategic autonomy.

Saini said, "Developing indigenous and local capabilities to confront emerging security challenges is an imperative need. It is no secret that during crunch situations, technologies developed by other countries would either not be available or if shared, will be at the cost of our strategic autonomy."

Saini was delivering the inaugural address at a webinar organised by FICCI on the subject "Ushering Indigenisation through Make in India". The Webinar was aimed to strengthen the Indian Army – Industry interface by engaging in direct dialogue and stocktaking of last year.

"The previous year was game-changer with respect to indigenous arms and equipment manufacturing," said the VCOAS adding that the Indian army is the lead agent of change for this initiative and can redefine India as a global hub for manufacture of defence equipment.

"The only caveat was that the quality of the equipment had to pass stringent tests of quality, had to be developed innovatively and must adhere to the delivery timelines. This was to ensure that the Indian army was equipped with the best of equipment to fight its adversaries as heavy costs were imposed on the side coming second," Saini said.

The army is pursuing to make projects in diverse fields of technology including 3rd generation ATGMs BMP upgrades, aerial targets, precision ammunition, tank ammunition, auxiliary power units, drone kill systems, mountain radars, to name a few.

Nine new projects were introduced in 2019 and in 2020 four more will be unveiled. Out of the 28 projects in progress, almost 50 per cent (13 of them) valued at Rs 21,264 crore are suo-moto proposals received from the Indian defence industry.

The first RFP under Make II route has been issued recently on 13 Jul 20 for our first Make II project of Manuverable Expendable Aerial Targets (MEAT). One more RFP for Upgraded Assault Track Way and three Project Sanction Orders (PSOs) valued at Rs 4919 Cr are going to be issued very soon.
 
To provide a major boost to indigenization, the Army has launched several initiatives in the recent past. These include establishment of Army Design Bureau to facilitate direct interaction with defence industries, Army’s problem definition statements released annually to provide a clear direction to the industry and release of the Olive Pages, which list the army's annual requirements of spares, sustenance and upgrades.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
 Lt Gen SK Saini Indian Army technology Indian Army FICCI Army Design Bureau
India Matters
40 per cent of all ministers educated only up to school
The water level in the Godavari is likely to cross the 57-feet mark on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)
Godavari crosses third-warning level at Bhadrachalam
Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries. (Photo | PTI)
Reliance Industries in talks to acquire Urban Ladder, Milkbasket: Report
Shaheen Bagh social activist Shahzad Ali is BJP's new inductee. Some though have questioned the legitimacy of Ali’s role in the movement. (Photo | ANI)
People of minority community from Shaheen Bagh join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Venkatesh showing the pathetic state of the bridge at his native Hirerayanakunte in Raichur. (Photo| EPS)
Karnataka Rains: Ambulance boy says Raichur bridge still awaits repair
Heavy rainfall led to flooding of homes in Belagavi district’s Annapoorneshwari Nagar | Ashishkrishna HP
Karnataka Rains: Homes in Belagavi inundated, life comes to a standstill
Gallery
This is how heavy rainfall and floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana while Godavari river's water levels continue to rise at an alarming rate. (Express photos by S Senbagapandiyan and by special arrangement)
Here is how torrential rains, floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
This is how top Indian cricketers reacted to former captain MS Dhoni's decision to retire from international cricket. (Photos | AP, AFP)
'No words will ever be enough': Virat Kohli to Rishabh Pant, Indian cricketers hail retiring MS Dhoni on Twitter
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp