Manipur government cancels CM Police Medal given to sub-inspector

By PTI

IMPHAL: The Manipur government has withdrawn and cancelled the Chief Minister's Police Medal for Gallantry which was given to a police sub-inspector after the All Manipur Students' Union (AMSU) alleged that the SI was arrested in 2013 in a drugs trafficking case, officials said.

The state government has withdrawn and cancelled the award which was given to sub-inspector Bheishamayum Debson Singh on Independence Day and has instituted an inquiry into the matter by a committee headed by IGP (Intelligence) K Radhashyam Singh, an official release issued by joint secretary in the Home Department, Rehanuddin Choudhury said.

The release said that SI Bheishamayum Debson Singh of Imphal East district has been placed under suspension for concealing the 2013 drug case against him.

The state government has also placed under suspension Inspector E Roshan Singh, Reader to the Superintendent of Police, Imphal East for lapses in the initial processing of the award, it said.

The state government thanked the AMSU for bringing to its notice about the drugs trafficking case against sub-inspector Bheishamayum Debson Singh which was registered at Kakching police station on April 28, 2013, the release added.

The AMSU had alleged that Singh was arrested for trafficking drugs worth more than Rs 3 crore in 2013.