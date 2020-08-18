Miscreants ransacked house for supporting university's decision to build wall: Visva-Bharati professor

By PTI

KOLKATA: A senior professor of Visva-Bharati in Bengal's Birbhum district said a group of miscreants ransacked his house early on Tuesday, hours after varsity authorities decided to shut down the institute in the wake of the violent protests on its campus.

Biplab Lohachowdhury, the head of the university's journalism department, also said that he has filed a police complaint, and written to the registrar of the institute to intimate him about the incident.

A senior police officer in Birbhum said an FIR has been lodged in the case, and the matter was being looked into.

In his letter to the registrar, Lohachowdhury claimed that a group of motorbike-borne miscreants attacked his house at Simantapally in Santiniketan.

"They opened the gate, broke window panes and hurled abuses at me for supporting the university in its decision to build a fence around the Poush Mela ground," he said.

The professor also said that the miscreants were aware of all that had transpired during a meeting of varsity authorities on Monday, and made references to the discourses he had with others.

"I am not scared, but quite astonished at the fact that they knew about all that happened inside," he wrote.

Trouble had erupted on the Visva Bharati campus on Monday as a large number of people ransacked the university's properties, protesting against the institute's decision to construct a boundary wall around the Poush Mela ground.

Nine people were arrested following the incident, according to the police.

Varsity authorities shut down the institute indefinitely following the mayhem.

The institute however, said that the decision would not affect the admission process, examinations and other emergency services.