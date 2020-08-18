STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Miscreants ransacked house for supporting university's decision to build wall: Visva-Bharati professor

Biplab Lohachowdhury, the head of the university's journalism department, also said that he has filed a police complaint, and written to the registrar of the institute.

Published: 18th August 2020 02:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2020 02:37 PM   |  A+A-

Visva-Bharati University

Visva-Bharati University. (File Photo)

By PTI

KOLKATA: A senior professor of Visva-Bharati in Bengal's Birbhum district said a group of miscreants ransacked his house early on Tuesday, hours after varsity authorities decided to shut down the institute in the wake of the violent protests on its campus.

Biplab Lohachowdhury, the head of the university's journalism department, also said that he has filed a police complaint, and written to the registrar of the institute to intimate him about the incident.

A senior police officer in Birbhum said an FIR has been lodged in the case, and the matter was being looked into.

In his letter to the registrar, Lohachowdhury claimed that a group of motorbike-borne miscreants attacked his house at Simantapally in Santiniketan.

"They opened the gate, broke window panes and hurled abuses at me for supporting the university in its decision to build a fence around the Poush Mela ground," he said.

ALSO READ | Don't want any construction on Visva-Bharati University's Pous Mela ground: CM Mamata Banerjee

The professor also said that the miscreants were aware of all that had transpired during a meeting of varsity authorities on Monday, and made references to the discourses he had with others.

"I am not scared, but quite astonished at the fact that they knew about all that happened inside," he wrote.

Trouble had erupted on the Visva Bharati campus on Monday as a large number of people ransacked the university's properties, protesting against the institute's decision to construct a boundary wall around the Poush Mela ground.

Nine people were arrested following the incident, according to the police.

Varsity authorities shut down the institute indefinitely following the mayhem.

The institute however, said that the decision would not affect the admission process, examinations and other emergency services.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Biplab Lohachowdhury Visva-Bharati Birbhum Violence
India Matters
Health workers wearing PPE hold samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing. (Photo | PTI)
52 per cent in Pune exposed to COVID-19, finds serosurvey
(L) Navtej Sarna and (R) Arun Kumar Singh
TNIE Expressions | ‘Kamala Harris will take India on its merits’
A staff member tests samples of a potential COVID-19 vaccine at a production plant of SinoPharm in Beijing (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus vaccine ready by end of year, says China's SinoPharm
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
MP CM Chouhan says all state govt jobs reserved for state residents

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CSK Skipper MS Dhoni during the practice session. (Photo | PTI)
Fantasy sports platform Dream11 wins IPL 2020 title sponsorship rights; Tata group stays away from bidding 
Representational image (File photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)
Tamil Nadu: As part of Unlock 3.0, liquor shops reopen in Chennai
Gallery
he Pakistan cricket community hailed Mahendra Singh Dhoni in one voice, calling him one of greatest captains that India produced and the one, who impacted the game in his own way. Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday, won the ICC World Cup, World T20 and Champions Trophy titles besides taking India to the number one spot in Test cricket.
With love from Pakistan: Best reactions to MS Dhoni's retirement by Pak cricketers. Shahid Afridi, Inzamam-ul-Haq, others
This is how heavy rainfall and floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana while Godavari river's water levels continue to rise at an alarming rate. (Express photos by S Senbagapandiyan and by special arrangement)
Here is how torrential rains, floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp