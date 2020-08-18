STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'MP's resources for MP's children': Chouhan says all state govt jobs reserved for state residents

Following the announcement, MP became perhaps the first state in the country to reserve all its state government jobs for domicile population of the state.

Published: 18th August 2020 02:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2020 03:38 PM

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: The Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday announced that only "children of Madhya Pradesh will get government jobs in the state." Following the announcement, MP became perhaps the first state in the country to reserve all its state government jobs for domicile population of the state.

The CM announced: "The Madhya Pradesh government has made an important decision today. All state government jobs in Madhya Pradesh will be given only to children of Madhya Pradesh now. We're framing necessary legal provisions for it. Madhya Pradesh ke sansadhan Madhya Pradesh ke bachchon ke liye (MP's resources only for MP's children)," the CM announced.

The announcement by Chouhan of reserving all state government jobs for domicile residents of MP came three days after the CM had said at the Independence Day function that preference will be given to state's youths in government jobs."

While welcoming the CM's announcement, the ruling BJP state spokesperson Rajneesh Agrawal said the decision will go a long way in making youths of the state Atmanirbhar (self-dependent). According to sources within the ruling BJP, more announcements on similar lines, including preference to entrepreneurs and companies of MP in awarding of tenders/government contracts, could also be possible in the coming days.

Reacting to the development, state Congress chief and ex-CM Kamal Nath tweeted, "During our government's 15-months-old tenure we took many decisions to ensure that youths of MP get preference in jobs in the state. We amended the state's industrial policy to ensure that 70% of the jobs were given to local youths only. Also, we implemented Yuva Swambhiman Yojana to ensure proper jobs to MP youths.

"Before making today's announcement, the CM should tell the state how many youths actually got jobs in the previous 15 years of BJP rule. Finally, you've woken up from the 15 years long slumber to make this announcement today, but only time will tell whether it actualizes or remains just an announcement."

Importantly, just after being sworn in as CM in December 2018, Kamal Nath had announced making amendments in the state's industrial policy to ensure that 70% of jobs are reserved for local youths. That decision had triggered widespread protests by various parties, including the BJP and JD(U) in Bihar and the Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh.

Chouhan's major political announcement on Tuesday is being seen as a political masterstroke ahead of the 27 assembly by-polls, whose dates are yet to be finalized by the Election Commission of India.





