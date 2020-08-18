Mutual trust key for long-term interest: China

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: China on Monday said mutual respect and support between Beijing and New Delhi are in the right direction and in line with the long-term interests of the two nations.

“As two neighbouring countries, both home to populations of more than 1 billion, the development of China-India relations benefits not only the two countries and two peoples, but also contributes to stability and the peace and prosperity of the region as well as the world. It is the right choice for the two countries to have mutual respect and to support each other, which is in line with the two sides’ long term interests,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said.

On PM Narendra Modi’s claims that from the LoC to LAC, India has given a befitting reply to those cast an evil eye on her, Zhao said Beijing had noted Modi’s speech. “We are close neighbours, we are all emerging countries with over one billion people,” the spokesperson said.

Zhao said China was willing to work with India to enhance mutual political trust, properly manage differences, and safeguard the overall development of bilateral ties.