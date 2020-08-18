STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Mutual trust key for long-term interest: China

Zhao said China was willing to work with India to enhance mutual political trust, properly manage differences, and safeguard the overall development of bilateral ties.

Published: 18th August 2020 09:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2020 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

India China Flag

For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: China on Monday said mutual respect and support between Beijing and New Delhi are in the right direction and in line with the long-term interests of the two nations.

“As two neighbouring countries, both home to populations of more than 1 billion, the development of China-India relations benefits not only the two countries and two peoples, but also contributes to stability and the peace and prosperity of the region as well as the world. It is the right choice for the two countries to have mutual respect and to support each other, which is in line with the two sides’ long term interests,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said.

On PM Narendra Modi’s claims that from the LoC to LAC, India has given a befitting reply to those cast an evil eye on her, Zhao said Beijing had noted Modi’s speech. “We are close neighbours, we are all emerging countries with over one billion people,” the spokesperson said.

Zhao said China was willing to work with India to enhance mutual political trust, properly manage differences, and safeguard the overall development of bilateral ties.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
China India China relations
India Matters
40 per cent of all ministers educated only up to school
The water level in the Godavari is likely to cross the 57-feet mark on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)
Godavari crosses third-warning level at Bhadrachalam
Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries. (Photo | PTI)
Reliance Industries in talks to acquire Urban Ladder, Milkbasket: Report
Shaheen Bagh social activist Shahzad Ali is BJP's new inductee. Some though have questioned the legitimacy of Ali’s role in the movement. (Photo | ANI)
People of minority community from Shaheen Bagh join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Venkatesh showing the pathetic state of the bridge at his native Hirerayanakunte in Raichur. (Photo| EPS)
Karnataka Rains: Ambulance boy says Raichur bridge still awaits repair
Heavy rainfall led to flooding of homes in Belagavi district’s Annapoorneshwari Nagar | Ashishkrishna HP
Karnataka Rains: Homes in Belagavi inundated, life comes to a standstill
Gallery
This is how heavy rainfall and floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana while Godavari river's water levels continue to rise at an alarming rate. (Express photos by S Senbagapandiyan and by special arrangement)
Here is how torrential rains, floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
This is how top Indian cricketers reacted to former captain MS Dhoni's decision to retire from international cricket. (Photos | AP, AFP)
'No words will ever be enough': Virat Kohli to Rishabh Pant, Indian cricketers hail retiring MS Dhoni on Twitter
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp