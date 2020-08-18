Opposition steps up demand for JPC, accuses Facebook of inaction

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Facebook’s “inaction” against hate content “destabilises’ democracy in India, the Congress alleged on Monday, sharpening its criticism of the global social media giant after a report in the Wall Street Journal claimed that it refused to apply hate speech rules to certain BJP politicians. The opposition also demanded for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to probe into the matter.

Congress MP and chairman of parliamentary committee on IT Shashi Tharoor also wrote to Facebook seeking reply on the article.At a press conference, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said India is one of the most thriving democracies in the world and anybody or any platform that undermines it by “indulging in hate mongering must not be spared”.

“With all responsibility, I will say that Facebook’s inaction destabilises our democracy. More often than not Facebook takes no action and even worse allows objectionable content to continue despite being brought to notice,” she alleged.

“We once again reiterate our demand for a JPC probe because no action which weakens our democracy and disturbs our social harmony will be tolerated,” she said.“The rules for India are dramatically different and are bent as per their convenience. In Singapore while deposing before policy makers, .

“Ironically in India, despite external complaints and red flags being raised by their own trust and safety teams, hate content has been allowed to wilfully continue,” Shrinate said.The CPI(M) Politburo condemned the role of Facebook, saying it is not following its own laid down policy against communal hate content.

“The Politburo demands that a JPC be constituted to probe this nexus. Pending the findings of the JPC, FB should be barred from operating with any government department or constitutional body like the ECI etc,” it said.