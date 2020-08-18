STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Opposition steps up demand for JPC, accuses Facebook of inaction

Congress MP and chairman of parliamentary committee on IT Shashi Tharoor also wrote to Facebook seeking reply on the article.

Published: 18th August 2020 09:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2020 09:15 AM   |  A+A-

Facebook’s SDK caused similar crashes in May.

Facebook logo. ( Photo | AP )

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Facebook’s “inaction” against hate content “destabilises’ democracy in India, the Congress alleged on Monday, sharpening its criticism of the global social media giant after a report in the Wall Street Journal claimed that it refused to apply hate speech rules to certain BJP politicians. The opposition also demanded for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to probe into the matter.

Congress MP and chairman of parliamentary committee on IT Shashi Tharoor also wrote to Facebook seeking reply on the article.At a press conference, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said India is one of the most thriving democracies in the world and anybody or any platform that undermines it by “indulging in hate mongering must not be spared”.

“With all responsibility, I will say that Facebook’s inaction destabilises our democracy. More often than not Facebook takes no action and even worse allows objectionable content to continue despite being brought to notice,” she alleged.

“We once again reiterate our demand for a JPC probe because no action which weakens our democracy and disturbs our social harmony will be tolerated,” she said.“The rules for India are dramatically different and are bent as per their convenience. In Singapore while deposing before policy makers, .

“Ironically in India, despite external complaints and red flags being raised by their own trust and safety teams, hate content has been allowed to wilfully continue,” Shrinate said.The CPI(M) Politburo condemned the role of Facebook, saying it is not following its own laid down policy against communal hate content.

“The Politburo demands that a JPC be constituted to probe this nexus. Pending the findings of the JPC, FB should be barred from operating with any government department or constitutional body like the ECI etc,” it said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
facebook hate content
India Matters
40 per cent of all ministers educated only up to school
The water level in the Godavari is likely to cross the 57-feet mark on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)
Godavari crosses third-warning level at Bhadrachalam
Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries. (Photo | PTI)
Reliance Industries in talks to acquire Urban Ladder, Milkbasket: Report
Shaheen Bagh social activist Shahzad Ali is BJP's new inductee. Some though have questioned the legitimacy of Ali’s role in the movement. (Photo | ANI)
People of minority community from Shaheen Bagh join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Venkatesh showing the pathetic state of the bridge at his native Hirerayanakunte in Raichur. (Photo| EPS)
Karnataka Rains: Ambulance boy says Raichur bridge still awaits repair
Heavy rainfall led to flooding of homes in Belagavi district’s Annapoorneshwari Nagar | Ashishkrishna HP
Karnataka Rains: Homes in Belagavi inundated, life comes to a standstill
Gallery
This is how heavy rainfall and floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana while Godavari river's water levels continue to rise at an alarming rate. (Express photos by S Senbagapandiyan and by special arrangement)
Here is how torrential rains, floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
This is how top Indian cricketers reacted to former captain MS Dhoni's decision to retire from international cricket. (Photos | AP, AFP)
'No words will ever be enough': Virat Kohli to Rishabh Pant, Indian cricketers hail retiring MS Dhoni on Twitter
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp