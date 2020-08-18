STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Panel for criminal laws reform flayed for exclusion of torture from agenda

NCAT coordinator Suhas Chakma said torture adversely affects the entire criminal justice system and the no reform of criminal justice could be meaningful without addressing torture.

Published: 18th August 2020 04:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2020 04:07 PM   |  A+A-

Custodial death

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The National Campaign Against Torture (NCAT), in its submission -- The indispensability of adding offences of torture in Indian Penal Code -- lambasted the Committee for Reforms in Criminal Laws established by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for the exclusion of torture from its agenda on criminal law reforms.

“Union Home Minister Amit Shah, while addressing the 29th Foundation Day of the Bureau of Police Research and Development on 29 August 2019, stated that ‘the era of third-degree is gone’ and called for a nationwide discussion on amendments needed in the Indian Penal Code and the Criminal Procedure Code to address the same. However, the Committee for Reforms in Criminal Laws set up by the MHA has failed to include torture in its questionnaires for the First and Second Consultations on Substantive Criminal Law,” UNCAT coordinator Suhas Chakma said.

He said this self-censorship was a matter of grave concern as torture adversely affects the entire criminal justice system and the no reform of criminal justice could be meaningful without addressing torture.

The NCAT stated that the Constitution of India, the Indian Evidence Act, and the Criminal Procedure Code provided necessary safeguards against torture and other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment by the public servants. However, the Indian Penal Code (IPC) does not adequately criminalise the offences of torture and other cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment or punishment when these constitutional and legal safeguards are violated by the public servants and therefore, acts of torture mostly go unpunished.

“The results are for all to see: The NHRC registered 35,554 cases of custodial deaths/rapes including 31,779 cases in judicial custody and 3,775 cases in police custody from 1994-1995 to 2018-2019,” the NCAT said.

It highlighted four shortcomings in the existing IPC provisions dealing with torture such as Sections 331 (punishment for hurt in custody) and 332 (punishment for grievous hurt in custody) read with Sections 319 (hurt) and Section 320 (grievous hurt). It stated that “grievous hurt” (Section 320) excludes many elements of “physical torture” which are routinely perpetrated; “mental torture” by the public servants is not defined under the IPC despite the Supreme Court in Arvinder Singh Bagga v. State of U.P. and others stating that torture “even consist of mental and psychological torture calculated to create fright to submit to the demands of the police”.

Hurt and grievous hurt do not include “cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment or punishment”; and the IPC provisions do not recognise torture being perpetrated “on the ground of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, caste or community or any other ground whatsoever”.

“The Committee for Reforms in Criminal Laws has to decide whether India shall be a country governed by the rule of law penalising acts of torture and other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment or a country permitting torture and other cruel and inhuman treatment of the persons by the public servants which the Supreme Court in Khatri & Ors v. State of Bihar, known as Bhagalpur Blinding case described as ‘insulting to the spirit of Constitution and human values as well as Article 21’ of the Constitution,” Chakma said.

The NCAT recommended to the Committee for Reforms in Criminal Laws to insert two new sub-sections “320(2): Torture and other cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment” and “331(2): Punishment for torture and other cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment” in the Indian Penal Code; and further insert a new sub-section 114-B in the India Evidence Act as recommended by the Law Commission of India in its 113th Report providing that for bodily injury to a person in custody, if there is evidence that the injury was caused during a period when that person was in the custody of the police, the court may presume that the injury was caused by the police officer having custody of that person during that period.

“The failure of the Committee for Reforms in criminal laws to recommend specific provisions for criminalisation of third-degree methods/torture would make the Committee itself redundant,” warned Chakma.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
National Campaign Against Torture NCAT MHA criminal laws reform criminal justice
India Matters
Health workers wearing PPE hold samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing. (Photo | PTI)
52 per cent in Pune exposed to COVID-19, finds serosurvey
(L) Navtej Sarna and (R) Arun Kumar Singh
TNIE Expressions | ‘Kamala Harris will take India on its merits’
A staff member tests samples of a potential COVID-19 vaccine at a production plant of SinoPharm in Beijing (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus vaccine ready by end of year, says China's SinoPharm
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
MP CM Chouhan says all state govt jobs reserved for state residents

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CSK Skipper MS Dhoni during the practice session. (Photo | PTI)
Fantasy sports platform Dream11 wins IPL 2020 title sponsorship rights; Tata group stays away from bidding 
Representational image (File photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)
Tamil Nadu: As part of Unlock 3.0, liquor shops reopen in Chennai
Gallery
he Pakistan cricket community hailed Mahendra Singh Dhoni in one voice, calling him one of greatest captains that India produced and the one, who impacted the game in his own way. Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday, won the ICC World Cup, World T20 and Champions Trophy titles besides taking India to the number one spot in Test cricket.
With love from Pakistan: Best reactions to MS Dhoni's retirement by Pak cricketers. Shahid Afridi, Inzamam-ul-Haq, others
This is how heavy rainfall and floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana while Godavari river's water levels continue to rise at an alarming rate. (Express photos by S Senbagapandiyan and by special arrangement)
Here is how torrential rains, floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp