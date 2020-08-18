STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

SC verdict on PM CARES 'resounding blow to nefarious designs' of Rahul Gandhi: BJP chief JP Nadda

The apex court has refused to direct the Centre to transfer the contributions made to the PM CARES Fund for battling the COVID-19 pandemic to the NDRF.

Published: 18th August 2020 01:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2020 01:15 PM   |  A+A-

BJP chief JP Nadda

BJP chief JP Nadda (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: BJP President JP Nadda on Tuesday described the Supreme Court decision on the PM CARES Fund as a "resounding blow to the nefarious designs" of Rahul Gandhi and his "band of rent a cause" activists.

The apex court has refused to direct the Centre to transfer the contributions made to the PM CARES Fund for battling the COVID-19 pandemic to the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF).

"The verdict by the Supreme Court on PM CARES is a resounding blow to the nefarious designs of Rahul Gandhi & his band of 'rent a cause' activists. It shows that the truth shines despite the ill intent and malicious efforts of the Congress party and its associates," Nadda tweeted.

Hitting out at Gandhi, Nadda said his "rants" have been repeatedly dismissed by the common man who has "overwhelmingly" contributed to the PM CARES fund.

With the highest court also pronouncing its verdict, will Rahul and his 'rent a cause activist army" mend their ways or embarrass themselves further, he asked.

The BJP president alleged that the Gandhi family treated PMNRF (Prime Minister's National Relief Fund) as its "personal fiefdom for decades brazenly transferred citizens' hard-earned money from PMNRF to its family trusts".

"The country very well know that the orchestrated smear campaign against PM CARES is an attempt by the Congress to wash its sins," he said.

Gandhi had earlier tweeted "PM CARES for Right To Improbity" while tagging a news report that alleged the Prime Minister's Office had denied an RTI application seeking information on the fund.

The SC judgement came on a PIL, filed by NGO 'Centre for Public Interest Litigation, seeking a direction that all the money collected under the PM CARES Fund for the COVID-19 pandemic should be transferred to the NDRF.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
JP Nadda Rahul Gandhi PM CARES
India Matters
Health workers wearing PPE hold samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing. (Photo | PTI)
52 per cent in Pune exposed to COVID-19, finds serosurvey
(L) Navtej Sarna and (R) Arun Kumar Singh
TNIE Expressions | ‘Kamala Harris will take India on its merits’
A staff member tests samples of a potential COVID-19 vaccine at a production plant of SinoPharm in Beijing (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus vaccine ready by end of year, says China's SinoPharm
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
MP CM Chouhan says all state govt jobs reserved for state residents

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CSK Skipper MS Dhoni during the practice session. (Photo | PTI)
Fantasy sports platform Dream11 wins IPL 2020 title sponsorship rights; Tata group stays away from bidding 
Representational image (File photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)
Tamil Nadu: As part of Unlock 3.0, liquor shops reopen in Chennai
Gallery
he Pakistan cricket community hailed Mahendra Singh Dhoni in one voice, calling him one of greatest captains that India produced and the one, who impacted the game in his own way. Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday, won the ICC World Cup, World T20 and Champions Trophy titles besides taking India to the number one spot in Test cricket.
With love from Pakistan: Best reactions to MS Dhoni's retirement by Pak cricketers. Shahid Afridi, Inzamam-ul-Haq, others
This is how heavy rainfall and floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana while Godavari river's water levels continue to rise at an alarming rate. (Express photos by S Senbagapandiyan and by special arrangement)
Here is how torrential rains, floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp