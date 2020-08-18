Union Home Minister Amit Shah admitted at AIIMS-Delhi for post COVID-19 care

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah was admitted at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

According AIIMS health bulletin, the 55-year-old BJP leader was having body-ache and complaining of fatigue over the past few days. ​As per officials he was brought to AIIMS around 2.00 am.

"He has tested negative for Covid-19. He has been admitted to AIIMS for post Covid care. He is comfortable and is continuing his work from hospital," read the statement.

The Union Minister who had earlier tested positive for the coronavirus was admitted at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram.

Home Minister of #India @AmitShah admitted to #AIIMS Delhi for post Covid care. He had been complaining fatigue & body aches for last few days. He had earlier tested positive for #COVID19 & was discharged from hospital after testing negative. pic.twitter.com/9NHjzrsp06 — Hemant Kumar Rout (@TheHemantRout) August 18, 2020

