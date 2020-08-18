STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Unnao case: HC directs jail authorities to give treatment for oral cancer to Kuldeep Sengar's brother

Justice Vibhu Bakhru was informed that the convict, Atul Singh Sengar, has been diagnosed with oral cancer and requires extensive treatment.

Expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar

Expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court Tuesday directed the jail authorities to give adequate medical treatment for oral cancer to expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar's brother Atul, who was sentenced to 10 years in jail for his role in the custodial killing of the Unnao rape victim's father.

Justice Vibhu Bakhru was informed that the convict, Atul Singh Sengar, has been diagnosed with oral cancer and requires extensive treatment.

The court was hearing Atul's plea seeking eight- week parole to get medical treatment for multiple health issues and has to undergo surgery in Kanpur.

The court had on August 13 suggested that it could grant custodial parole to him and asked his counsel to seek instructions as to which hospital in Delhi he wanted to get the medical treatment.

In Tuesday's hearing, Atul's counsel told the court that subsequent to the earlier order, it has been discovered that he was suffering from oral cancer.

Keeping in view the Delhi government counsel's submission that jail authorities shall ensure adequate treatment is provided to the convict, Atul's lawyer did not press for the parole plea.

The court disposed of the plea "with the direction that the jail authorities shall ensure necessary and adequate treatment, as advised by doctors, is provided to him (Atul)."

The CBI counsel had earlier submitted that considering his medical condition, he shall be granted custody parole as he is an influential person and shall not be released.

A trial court on March 13, had sentenced Sengar, Atul and five others to 10 years imprisonment for the death of Unnao rape victim's father in custody.

Sengar and his brother were also directed to pay Rs 10 lakh each as fine within three months to legal heirs of the deceased, including the rape victim, as compensation.

The father of the rape victim was arrested at the behest of Sengar in the Arms Act and had died in custody on April 9, 2018 owing police brutalities in custody.

The woman was kidnapped and raped by Sengar in 2017 when she was a minor.

The trial, which started on August 5 last year after it was transferred from Unnao to Delhi on the Supreme Court's directions, was carried on a day-to-day basis.

Sengar was sentenced to life imprisonment by the trial court for the offence of raping the minor and he has challenged his conviction and punishment in the high court.

