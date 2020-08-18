STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Whacky one liners, online meme fest: Mobile internet in J-K gives social media humour a 4G edge

Sharp, satirical and sometimes just slapstick, the posts, mostly on Twitter, reference Bollywood, use photographs and also some nifty photoshop editing to make their point.

Published: 18th August 2020 05:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2020 05:43 PM   |  A+A-

Jammu Kashmir policemen stand guard near the venue for India's Independence Day ceremony in Srinagar, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: High speed mobile internet services are back in Jammu and Kashmir but only in Ganderbal and Udhampur and humour mills are on overdrive with whacky one liners, visual jokes and a veritable meme fest playing out on social media.

Sharp, satirical and sometimes just slapstick, the posts, mostly on Twitter, reference Bollywood, use photographs and also some nifty photoshop editing to make their point and tickle a few funny bones while they are at it.

So there is one post featuring an "Air Company" boarding card from Srinagar to neighbouring Ganderbal, the prized Kashmir district 30 km away where 4G mobile services started from August 16 as a trial till September 8.

The administration has also started 4G services in Udhampur in Jammu.

And Twitterati just can't get over it, it seems.

There are plenty of Bollywood memes, an anguished Alia Bhatt sobbing as she clings to a wall in a scene from her film "Raazi" and a speech bubble which has her saying, "Mujhe Ganderbal jaana hai" (I want to go to Ganderbal).

Then there is Hrithik Roshan in a scene from "Koi Mil Gaya" standing tall  dressed in glares, blue shirt and red shirt -- amongst a gaggle of little children.

He is labelled Ganderbal and the children the various other districts in the Valley.

"Heh, main bachcho se baat nahin karta" (I don't talk to children) is the line scrawled at the bottom of the picture.

Ranveer Singh stars in the meme carnival too.

Looking very serious and pensive in a still from "Gully Boy" with the words, "Apna time aayega" (Our time will come), a snatch from a rap song from the film.

A scene from "Partner" starring Salman Khan and Govinda is also doing the rounds.

Salman is "Srinagar" looking glumly at a beaming Govinda, who is, of course, "Ganderbal".

Using the hashtag #4GTrial, one Twitter user said, "4G restored in only Ganderbal and Udhampur. Meanwhile, rest of Jammu and Kashmir."

The photograph accompanying it is from another Bollywood film with Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Suneil Shetty walking glumly with this dialogue, "Bahut galat hua re deva" (things have gone so wrong).

If not Bollywood, there is inspiration aplenty from photographs in the news and other sources too.

"Ganderbal and Udhampur taking 8mbps speed. Meanwhile other districts," said a Twitter, choosing a picture with two formally dressed elderly gentlemen, one Ganderbal and the other Udhampur, talking earnestly while a Neanderthal like figure, labelled 'other districts' listens in.

The contrast between the two 'pilot' districts and the others was driven home, tongue firmly in cheek but effective nonetheless.

Another post had a bus, impossibly crowded with people on the roof and hanging on precariously to windows and doors, and the simple two words  "Ganderbal Chalo".

People in the union territory, particularly in the Valley, have long demanded high speed mobile connectivity.

It was suspended for months after Jammu and Kashmir was bifurcated into the union territories ofs Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, on August 5 last year.

From February this year, 2G services were started.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
4G Internet J&K Mobile Internet Memes
India Matters
The report calls on governments in the region to adopt urgent, large-scale and targeted measures to generate jobs for the youth.
41 lakh youth lost jobs in India due to Covid-19 impact: ILO-ADB report
Mohanamma tested positive for the virus last month, and was admitted to the Kurnool GGH on July 13. 
Diet, meditation help 105-year-old woman from Kurnool beat Covid-19
Truecaller has over 170 million monthly active users in India. (File Photo | AFP)
Truecaller identifies 29.7 bn spam calls, 8.5 bn spam SMSes for Indian users in 2019
Image for representational purpose
Don’t be too hopeful, says Government on Covid-19 vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In this Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020 file photo opposition supporters wave a huge old Belarusian national flag as they rally in the center of Minsk, Belarus. (Photo | AP)
Why are citizens in Belarus protesting against their President?
Garg confirmed he had contracted the virus by taking to Twitter on Tuesday (File photo | PTI)
India's highest: Over 50% in Pune exposed to COVID-19, finds serosurvey
Gallery
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continue | World Photography Day
The Pakistan cricket community hailed Mahendra Singh Dhoni in one voice, calling him one of greatest captains that India produced and the one, who impacted the game in his own way. Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday
With love from Pakistan: Best reactions to MS Dhoni's retirement by Pak cricketers. Shahid Afridi, Inzamam-ul-Haq, others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp