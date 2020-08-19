Certain that Sushant will get justice: Rajput's cousin and Bihar BJP MLA Babloo after SC Verdict

By ANI

SUPAUL: Thanking the Supreme Court for ordering a CBI probe into Sushant Singh Rajput death case, Bihar BJP MLA and cousin of the late actor, Niraj Singh Babloo, on Tuesday stated that he was now "certain that Rajput will get justice."

"Our family thanks the Supreme Court, and all those who were a part of this movement for justice. Now, we are certain that Sushant will get justice," Babloo said.

Holding that the FIR registered in Bihar's Patna over the death of Sushant Singh Rajput was legitimate, the Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to investigate the case.

The single-judge bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy also said that the Bihar Government was competent to recommend transferring the case to the CBI.

The apex court also asked Mumbai Police to hand over all the evidence collected so far in the case to the CBI. The state of Maharashtra refused the option to challenge the order, Justice Roy said.

The CBI has registered an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and others in connection with the actor's death after the Centre accepted Bihar Government's recommendation to transfer the probe in the matter from Patna.

An FIR was registered in Patna on a complaint filed by KK Singh, Rajput's father, under sections related to abetment to suicide. Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14.