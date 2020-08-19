Confident of Navy's preparations for 'proactive response' to any security challenge: Rajnath Singh

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Lauding the role of Indian Navy (IN) in safeguarding the India’s ‘maritime interest’ Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said that the naval force is prepared to meet any challenge through proactive deployments.

He also said that the navy’s Mission Based Deployment has helped not just India but also provided security to the International maritime community.

Delivering the inaugural address of three days Naval Commanders Conference Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed confidence in the Indian Navy’s preparedness to meet any challenge through a proactive response in deploying its ships and aircraft, Navy said in a statement.

Naval Commanders Conference takes place twice in a year to review the Navy’s operational Preparedness and to chart out the future strategy factoring all the threat perceptions. In the ongoing conference the situation along the Northern Borders was also discussed.

He said that under the Mission SAGAR (Security And Growth for All in the Region), the Indian Navy has effectively carried out Mission Based Deployment to protect maritime interests by deploying naval ships and aircraft at major and sensitive locations.

"Since the commencement of Mission Based Deployment in June 2017, these deployments have facilitated enhanced Maritime Domain Awareness (MDA), provided swift Humanitarian Aid and Disaster Relief (HADR) to the Indian Ocean Region littorals and security to the international maritime community," said Rajnath.



A source said, "The IN ships and aircraft are being regularly deployed in the Gulf of Oman/ Persian Gulf, Gulf of Aden/ Red Sea, South and Central Indian Ocean Region (IOR), off Sunda Strait, Andaman Sea/ approaches to Malacca Strait and Northern Bay of Bengal."

These deployments have facilitated enhanced Maritime Domain Awareness, swift Humanitarian Aid and Disaster Relief (HADR) assistance to IOR littorals, security to the Indian and international maritime community and operational engagements with friendly navies through capability development and capacity building programmes.

These deployments have also enabled the IN to be the 'first responder' in various HADR/ SAR operations across the IOR. Speaking on the unprecedented challenge posed by Covid-19 pandemic he congratulated the Indian Navy, on the conduct of the biggest ever repatriation operation "Operation Samudra Setu".

Attended the Naval Commanders' Conference today.

I have full confidence in the Navy’s preparedness to meet any challenge through a proactive response in deploying its ships and aircraft. pic.twitter.com/RFMSxsCjQ8 — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) August 19, 2020

Navy was instrumental in bringing home almost 4000 people from neighbouring countries in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR). Also, under 'Mission Sagar', medical aid was provided to the countries of South West Indian Ocean Region (Maldives, Mauritius, Comoros, Seychelles and Madagascar).

Defence Minister appreciated the Navy’s role in indigenisation process and quoted the step to start the NIIO (Naval Innovation and Indigenisation Organization) recently to bridge the technology gap in Indian Navy with the help of all the stake holders including the industry.

There are 48 ships and submarines of the Indian Navy (IN) under construction, out of which 46 are being built in Indian shipyards. The first indigenous aircraft carrier is under construction at M/s CSL, Kochi. Four destroyers of Project 15B are being constructed at M/s MDL and delivery is likely to commence from 2021. Seven frigates of Project 17A Class are under construction at MDL and GRSE and their delivery will commence from 2022 onwards

Under the Navy’s commitment towards indigenization IN has contracted HAL to deliver 36 aircraft comprising 12 Dorniers, 16 ALH, eight Chetak.

In wake of attack on Tankers off Fujairah and in Gulf of Oman in May and June 19 respectively, the IN executed OP 'Sankalp' to ensure security & safety of Indian Flagged Merchant Vessels (IFMVs) transiting through the Gulf region.