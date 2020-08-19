Dehradun diary

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
By Vineet Upadhyay
Adventure race show featuring Everest Twins
The much-anticipated show ‘World’s Toughest Race: Eco Challenge Fiji’ which was premiered on Amazon Prime Video has a Doon connection. The adventure reality show hosted by Bear Grylls features Doon-based ‘Everest twins’ Nungshi and Tashi Malik. The twins took part in the 11-day expedition which has been developed into a 10-episode series. The expedition saw 66 teams from 30 countries bringing together 330 competitors. Interestingly, they became the first and only South Asians to participate in this global adventure race. The twins happen to be the first siblings and twins to climb the Seven Summits and reach the North and South Poles as well as complete the Adventurers Grand Slam and Three Poles Challenge. 

SC/ST scholarship funds worth crores siphoned off
A two-year HC-monitored probe has revealed how hundreds of private and government-aided colleges went to great lengths to forge Aadhaar cards and pass off minors, labourers and rickshaw pullers as students to siphon off crores meant as scholarship funds for SC/ST students. The suspected list of the scam include high-profile name such as son of an Uttarakhand BJP MLA who owns one of the colleges allegedly involved. The social welfare department if Uttarakhand between 2011-12 and 2016-17 before the scam was uncovered released over `7,200 crore as scholarship money for SC/ST students of the state. Under the scholarship, a student was reimbursed 50% to 90% of the tuition fee which was deposited in their bank accounts in instalments. 

3D gallery, library to come up at Corbett
The Corbett Foundation has allocated `35 lakh for the setting up of a 3D gallery and state-of-the-art digital library in the reserve. The gallery and the digital library will come up at the reception centre of the CTR in Kotdwar for those who enter the reserve from the Pakhro gate. The officials said that the move will bolster the influx of tourists through innovative approaches and help generate livelihood options for the local youth of Pauri. Rahul, director of the CTR said that the recreational centre would help the youngsters and those curious to get into the profession related to wildlife. 

State to develop Ramayana circuit
In an effort to encourage tourist arrivals in Uttarakhand, the state tourism development corporation is planning to make a ‘Ramayana’ circuit featuring the holy places connected with the epic. The state tourism development corporation, in this regard, is drafting a proposal.  Under the initiative, officials are planning to bring holy sites associated with the revered scriptures and build them in accordance with touristic taste and facilities. The officials said that they have identified some holy sites and temples in the state which are linked with Ramayana and Mahabharata. 

