Job for locals: States have devised ways to get around constitutional provisions 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The MP government’s move to reserve all jobs for ‘locals’ hasn’t gone down well with certain sections but experts say this is not something new and has been done by other states, too. “Labour is a state subject. The recruitment of persons in state government jobs is mainly done by the state.

They have found ways to prevent the entry of ‘outsiders’,” an official of Society of Labour and Development said. But doesn’t it violate the Constitution? Article 16 states, “There shall be equality of opportunity for all citizens in matters relating to employment or appointment to any office under the State.” According to a field officer of the Society of Labour and Development, nobody is prevented from applying for vacant government jobs.

“However, states have devised methods to ensure priority is given to employment seekers from the state. For instance, in Telangana a domicile certificate is necessary for applying for a government job,” she said. In Punjab clearing the language test is mandatory for securing a job. “A state is prohibited to make statutory laws to limit the employment and appointment of individual to their respective state only. If doing so, the state is violating Article 16,” advocate KM Monika said.