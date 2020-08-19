STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kolkata woman found living with 90-year-old father's body for three days

Published: 19th August 2020 10:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2020 10:31 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes.

By PTI

KOLKATA: A woman stated to be mentally retarded was living with the body of her 90-year-old father for three days before it was recovered by police from Thakurpukur area of the city on Wednesday, an officer said.

The officer said according to preliminary investigations, the woman seems to be 'somewhat mentally challenged' and that is the reason she could not understand that her father had died. The woman was living with her father's body for three days, they said.

"The old man seems to have died at least three days back, but his daughter did not inform anyone. This morning she went out and spoke to a lady in the neighbourhood and said that her father was sleeping for a long time. Locals went to their flat to find foul smell coming out and the old man lying dead in a room," the Investigating Officer of the case said.

Body of the deceased was sent for post mortem and a probe has been started into the matter, he said. "Things will be more clear once the postmortem report comes. However, we are talking to the relatives of the family," the officer said.

