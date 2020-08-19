STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

MP government to reduce amount given under Kanyadan Yojana

Kanyadan Yojana, a scheme introduced in Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's term used to offer Rs 28,000 to the couples to get married.

Published: 19th August 2020 07:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2020 07:44 PM   |  A+A-

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh government has decided to reduce the amount being given under the Kanyadan Yojana as the former Chief Minister Kamal Nath had raised the amount after coming to power to get votes, State Minister for Social Justice Prem Singh Patel said on Wednesday.

Kanyadan Yojana, a scheme introduced in Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's term used to offer Rs 28,000 to the couples to get married. However, after coming to power, Nath had raised the financial aid to Rs 51,000.

"We are considering reducing the amount being given under Kanyadan Yojana from Rs 51,000, as it is more than enough," said Patel.

"Former Chief Minister Kamal Nath raised the amount to get votes. People are still struggling to get that money," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Kanyadan Yojana Madhya Pradesh government
India Matters
Covid deadlier for people with liver diseases
High humidity can extend lifetime of virus-laden aerosol: Study
Migrant labourers from Odisha going home on foot captured at NH16 on the outskirts of Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick)
Officials worried as active Covid-19 cases going up in Chennai
Researchers harvested samples from around 80 percent of the sewage treatment plants in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits. (Photo | Express)
Testing of sewage samples reveals Hyderabad may have 2.6 lakh active Covid cases

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US Democratic Party Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris (File photo | AP)
Kamala Harris scripts history as she accepts Democratic nomination for US vice-president
Kozhikode: Several people injured in clash at Perambra market over fish sale
Gallery
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continue | World Photography Day
The Pakistan cricket community hailed Mahendra Singh Dhoni in one voice, calling him one of greatest captains that India produced and the one, who impacted the game in his own way. Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday
With love from Pakistan: Best reactions to MS Dhoni's retirement by Pak cricketers. Shahid Afridi, Inzamam-ul-Haq, others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp