STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Only stones to be used for building Ram Temple, will stand for 1,000 years: Trust official

'Around 10,000 copper rods are required for building the temple. Since people want to be a part of the construction process, they can do so by donating copper.'

Published: 19th August 2020 11:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2020 11:11 PM   |  A+A-

Ayodhya, Ram Temple

A proposed model of Ram temple in Ayodhya. (Photo | Special Arrangemnet)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Only stones will be used for building the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and it will stand for over 1,000 years, said Champat Rai, the general secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust, on Wednesday.

Rai, who is also a senior functionary of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), said the country's best minds from IIT-Chennai and the Central Building Research Institute (CBRI) are involved in the construction process of the temple.

While Larsen & Toubro is broadly looking after the construction of temple, IIT-Chennai has been consulted for testing soil strength and CBRI services are being used to make sure the building is earthquake-resistant, he told reporters here.

Around 10,000 copper rods are required for building the temple. Since people want to be a part of the construction process, they can do so by donating copper, Rai said.

Using only stones, it will be built in such a manner that decay due to air, sun and water will not happen and temple will last for at least 1,000 years, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ram Temple Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi
India Matters
Covid deadlier for people with liver diseases
High humidity can extend lifetime of virus-laden aerosol: Study
Migrant labourers from Odisha going home on foot captured at NH16 on the outskirts of Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick)
Officials worried as active Covid-19 cases going up in Chennai
Researchers harvested samples from around 80 percent of the sewage treatment plants in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits. (Photo | Express)
Testing of sewage samples reveals Hyderabad may have 2.6 lakh active Covid cases

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US Democratic Party Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris (File photo | AP)
Kamala Harris scripts history as she accepts Democratic nomination for US vice-president
Kozhikode: Several people injured in clash at Perambra market over fish sale
Gallery
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continue | World Photography Day
The Pakistan cricket community hailed Mahendra Singh Dhoni in one voice, calling him one of greatest captains that India produced and the one, who impacted the game in his own way. Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday
With love from Pakistan: Best reactions to MS Dhoni's retirement by Pak cricketers. Shahid Afridi, Inzamam-ul-Haq, others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp