Pandit Jasraj brought harmony, peace in our lives: Sonia Gandhi writes to his wife

Sonia Gandhi, in her letter, said that the passing away of Pandit Jasraj has left a silence that has left millions of music lovers, including herself, bereft.

Published: 19th August 2020 05:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2020 05:34 PM   |  A+A-

Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi. (File photo| PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi has written to Madhura, the wife of Pandit Jasraj who passed away expressing her condolences and stating that said that classical violinist brought harmony, peace, melody and solace into lives.

"Pandit Jasraj brought harmony, peace, melody and solace into our lives as we listened engrossed and enchanted to his renditions of khayalsm thumris and bhajans, each of them endowed with his unique musical genius and his ability to communicate to his audience his own understanding of the divine and eternal truths," she said in the letter on Tuesday.

The Congress interim chief said that his warn rapport with his audiences, his warm and large heart, gave the dimension to his music, that drew everyone to want to listen to him repeatedly.

"We must give thanks that Pandit Jasraj blessed our country and our culture so generously throughout his long and rich life; and that we have the precious legacy of his music forever -- a legacy that your children and all the disciples he inspired will take forward with devotion," Gandhi said.

"May you and your family find the strength to bear your loss. The whole nation mourns with you at this time of grief. With my deepest condolences," she added.

The legendary classical vocalist passed away at the age of 90 on Monday in New Jersey.

Pandit Jasraj, whose career in music spanned over 80 years, belonged to the Mewati Gharana. He received several accolades including the prestigious Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Vibhushan.

