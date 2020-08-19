STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
RJD slams Bihar govt for taking '42 days' to demand CBI probe into actor Sushant death case

Speaking on the politics involved in the death case of the late actor, Tejaswi Yadav said that there was no question of politics into the matter.

Published: 19th August 2020 04:57 PM

Tejaswi Yadav

RJD leader Tejaswi Yadav (File | PTI)

By ANI

PATNA: The Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) leader Tejaswi Yadav on Wednesday welcome Supreme Court's decision to handing over the probe into the Sushant Singh Rajput's death case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and slammed the Bihar government for taking 42 days to wake up from "Kumbkarni neend". 

"We had also written a letter to the Chief Minister that a CBI probe must be done into the matter. We also asked him that the Film City that is being constructed in Rajgir, should be in honour of Sushant Singh Rajput. But our demands were left unheard," he added.

Speaking on the politics involved in the death case of the late actor, he said that there was no question of politics into the matter.

"There is no question of politics here. We wanted that justice must be done. We couldn't digest the fact that he committed suicide. We were doubtful that was the case," Yadav said further.

Responding to if the apex court's verdict is a win for the Bihar government, he said: "It was a victory for the people of Bihar. "This is not Bihar Government's victory but the victory of the people of Bihar and justice. How can this be a victory for Bihar Government as they woke up after 42 days."

"Firstly, it was us who demanded a CBI probe into Sushant Singh Rajput's case from the road to (sadan) the cabinet and the result was that the sleepy Bihar Government took 40 days to wake up from their 'Kumbhakarni' sleep," he tweeted earlier in Hindi.

Holding that the FIR registered in Bihar's Patna over the death of Sushant Singh Rajput was legitimate, the Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to investigate the case.

The single-judge bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy also said that the Bihar Government was competent to recommend transferring the case to the CBI.

The apex court also asked Mumbai Police to hand over all the evidence collected so far in the case to the CBI. The state of Maharashtra refused the option to challenge the order, Justice Roy said.

The CBI has registered an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and others in connection with the actor's death after the Centre accepted Bihar Government's recommendation to transfer the probe in the matter from Patna.

An FIR was registered in Patna on a complaint filed by KK Singh, Rajput's father, under sections related to abetment to suicide. Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14.  

