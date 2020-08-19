STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Satyamev Jayate: Parth Pawar hails Supreme Court order in Sushant Singh Rajput case

Pawar, who was publicly censured by the NCP patriarch recently for seeking a CBI probe into the case of Rajput's death, tweeted the remark, which means truth shall prevail.

Sharad Pawar with his grandnephew Parth Pawar.

Sharad Pawar with his grandnephew Parth Pawar. (Photo credit: Facebook/Parth Pawar).

By PTI

MUMBAI: "Satyamev Jayate," NCP chief Sharad Pawar's grandnephew Parth Pawar said on Wednesday. after the Supreme Court upheld the transfer of Patna Police's FIR in actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case to the CBI.

Parth Pawar, who was publicly censured by the NCP patriarch recently for seeking a CBI probe into the case of Rajput's death, tweeted the remark, which means truth shall prevail, without making any reference to the case.

He is the elder son of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar, who is the nephew of the party president.

Rajput, 34, was found hanging at his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the transfer of an FIR, lodged at Patna against actress Rhea Chakraborty and others for allegedly abetting Rajput's suicide, to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The apex court said the Bihar government is competent to transfer the case to the CBI for investigation.

It said the FIR registered by the Bihar Police on the complaint of Rajput's father Krishna Kishore Singh is correct and the reference to the CBI is lawful.

Last month, Parth Pawar met Maharashtra Home Minister and NCP leader Anil Deshmukh and demanded a CBI probe into the case of Rajput's death.

The NCP chief last week said he gave "absolutely no importance" to Parth Pawar's demand, and also termed the young leader as immature.

The veteran leader also said he has faith in the Mumbai Police, but added that he will not oppose if someone still wants an investigation by the central agency into the case.

