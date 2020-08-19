STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
SC order in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case a victory for family, fans, says family lawyer

Senior advocate Vikas Singh said the apex court verdict is a victory for Rajput's family and fans.

Published: 19th August 2020 01:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2020 02:17 PM

Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput

Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer said on Wednesday that the Supreme Court's upholding the transfer to the CBI of the FIR against his girlfriend and actress Rhea Chakraborty and others for allegedly abetting the actor's suicide has given impetus to their "quest for justice".

"The Supreme Court has accepted all points. The Court also clearly said that the FIR registered at Patna was correct," Singh told media persons.

Minutes later he tweeted: "Well begun is half done. Has been a gruelling time listening to experts that Patna had no jurisdiction to register the FIR. Our quest for justice gets impetus with the authoritative decision by Supreme Court."

The top court held that FIR registered by Bihar Police on the complaint of Rajput's father Krishna Kishore Singh is correct and the reference to the CBI is lawful.

The verdict came on the plea by Chakraborty who sought transfer of the FIR lodged against her at Patna to Mumbai.

The apex court said Rajput was a talented actor in the Mumbai film world and died well before his full potential could be realised.

"His family, friends and admirers are keenly waiting the outcome of the investigation so that all the speculations floating around can be put to rest."

"Therefore a fair, competent and impartial investigation is the need of the hour," the top court said.

Rajput, 34, was found hanging from the ceiling of his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14 and since then Mumbai Police has been probing the case.

