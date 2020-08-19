Sushant case: CBI should take probe nod from Maharashtra, not Bihar, says Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer Satish Mane Shinde said his client has no issue with the CBI investigating the Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case, but the federal agency should take consent from the Maharashtra government, not from Bihar.

In a statement, Shinde asserted Rhea does not know Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray, and neither spoken to him telephonically. “She had heard about him as a Shiv Sena leader only.” He said that the Mumbai Police and the ED has collected all electronic, forensic and medical evidence including DNA, bank statements, income tax returns, CCTV, CDR and electronic data.

“Till today nothing incriminating has been found against her. The investigation report of the Police is lying with the Supreme Court in a sealed cover. Even if Rhea is to be investigated by a third agency, she will face it,” reads the statement. “Media is requested not to speculate its own theories and make unsubstantiated claims. Her silence should not be mistaken for weakness.

The truth will remain the same.” Both the Mumbai Police and the ED were handed over all of Rhea’s financial documents which clearly show the falsity of such allegations, the actor’s lawyer said. “She has not received a single transfer from Sushants Accounts. All her I-T returns have been examined by police as well as ED. Neither of them found anything incriminating against.” Sushant, 34, was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14. The Mumbai Police had said the actor had committed suicide.

SC to decide today

The SC is scheduled to pronounce on Wednesday its verdict on a plea filed by Rhea Chakraborty, who sought transfer of an FIR lodged against her at Patna for allegedly abetting the suicide of Sushant to Mumbai.