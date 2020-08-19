STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sushant Singh Rajput death: SC decision fulfils wishes of 12 crore Biharis, says JDU leader Sanjay Singh

Janata Dal (United) leader Sanjay Singh

Janata Dal (United) leader Sanjay Singh (Photo | Sanjay Singh, Twitter)

By ANI

PATNA: Handing over the death case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput to the CBI is equivalent to fulfilling the wish of 12 crore people from Bihar, said Janata Dal (United) leader Sanjay Singh on Wednesday.

"This is the fulfilment of wishes of Bihar's 12 crore population, and those of other Indians. I thank Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for forwarding the case to CBI. Justice was delivered in the temple of justice today," Singh said.

Holding that the FIR registered in Bihar's Patna over the death of Sushant Singh Rajput was legitimate, the Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the CBI to investigate the case.

The single-judge bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy also said that the Bihar Government was competent to recommend transferring the case to the CBI.

The apex court also asked Mumbai Police to hand over all the evidence collected so far in the case to the CBI. The state of Maharashtra refused the option to challenge the order, Justice Roy said.

The CBI has registered an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and others in connection with the actor's death after the Centre accepted Bihar government's recommendation to transfer the probe in the matter from Patna.

An FIR was registered in Patna on a complaint filed by KK Singh, Rajput's father, under sections related to abetment to suicide.

Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14.

