Welcome SC's decision to order CBI probe in Sushant's case, says Bihar Deputy CM

BJP MLA Ashish Shelar also appreciated the apex court for allowing CBI enquiry into the late actor's case stating that "hidden hands" misguiding police would "be exposed".

Published: 19th August 2020 01:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2020 01:12 PM   |  A+A-

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

PATNA: The state government welcomes the decision of the Supreme Court to order a CBI probe in the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi on said on Wednesday.

"We welcome the decision of the Supreme Court to allow CBI to continue with its probe of Sushant death case on the basis of FIR filed in Bihar. Our stand vindicated," he tweeted.

"Thanks Hon'ble SC! CBI enquiry = #Justice4ssr! "Hidden hands" misguidinh (misguiding) police investigation will be exposed! Jail time for "Pub & party gang" who enjoyed illegally, while 15,000+ Mumbaikars died in lockdown! Note- Justice will b done, Shelar tweeted"

Holding that the FIR registered in Bihar's Patna over the death of Sushant Singh Rajput was legitimate, the Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to investigate the case.

The single-judge bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy also said that the Bihar Government was competent to recommend transferring the case to the CBI.

The apex court also asked Mumbai Police to hand over all the evidence collected so far in the case to the CBI. The state of Maharashtra refused the option to challenge the order, Justice Roy said.

The CBI has registered an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and others in connection with the actor's death after the Centre accepted Bihar Government's recommendation to transfer the probe in the matter from Patna.

An FIR was registered in Patna on a complaint filed by KK Singh, Rajput's father, under sections related to abetment to suicide. Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14.

Earlier in the day, Bihar Police Association president Mritunjay Singh slammed the Mumbai Police, said that the whole country was "aware how much effort" was being made by the Mumbai Police in investigating the case."The entire country knows how much effort Mumbai police was putting," Singh told ANI.

