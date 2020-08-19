‘Witnesses told to appear in Shopian case’

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: The Army on Monday said a high-level Court of Inquiry is underway into the alleged July 18 fake encounter at Shopian in south Kashmir in which three alleged militants were killed.

The families of three labourers from Rajouri have alleged that their kin were missing since July 18 and that they feared that the trio was killed in the fake encounter in Shopian.

“Additional civil witnesses are being asked to depose before the CoI,” Defence spokesman Colonel Rajesh Kalia said. “Cases where doubts are raised are investigated under due process as per the law of the land.”