STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

AAP, BJP continue blame game over waterlogging

As rains caused waterlogging on Delhi roads once again on Wednesday, the Bharatiya Janata Party blamed the Aam Aadmi Party government for misery of city residents.

Published: 20th August 2020 10:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2020 10:46 AM   |  A+A-

After heavy downpour in Delhi causes massive waterlogging at NH 24 in New Delhi on Wednesday.

After heavy downpour in Delhi causes massive waterlogging at NH 24 in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  As rains caused waterlogging on Delhi roads once again on Wednesday, the Bharatiya Janata Party blamed the Aam Aadmi Party government for misery of city residents. North Delhi mayor Jai Prakash, who inspected several waterlogged locations in the morning, said flooding is the result of the inability of the Public Works Department (PWD) which had failed to complete de-silting on time.

Huge traffic
jam near Moti Bagh on Ring Road

Prakash said he talked to the PWD officials and requested them to take measures to drain out water. “I went to check a few points — Indralok , Roshanara Road, Zakhira, and Pratap Nagar — and supervised the cleaning of waterlogging at the sites.

As the PWD couldn’t finish de-silting in time, the city is suffering. The drains have not been cleared yet. It seems the government has been sleeping over the matter. I called the officials and got the issue resolved,” he said. However, Durgesh Pathak, member of the Political Affairs Committee (PAC) of AAP, said that blaming the government for every fault of the municipal corporations has become routine for BJP. “Around 98% drains come under the BJP-ruled municipal corporations.

If the corporations can’t clean their drains, they should tell us (government), we are ready to take up the responsibility,” he said. Pathak added that the three corporations should convene a joint session and pass a resolution to hand over all drains to the government.

“They should give us in writing that they can’t clean the drains. The Kejriwal government will do it efficiently,” he said. The government and the three municipal corporations have been blaming each other for waterlogging citing jurisdiction over drains.

On Wednesday, BJP MP Gautam Gambhir suggested CM Kejriwal issue an advertisement detailing the responsibility of his government. “People of Delhi need to know who is responsible for what! Since Delhi CM is such an effective communicator, I urge him to come out with an advertisement clearly stating his responsibilities instead of indulging in a blame game after every crisis,” his tweet said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
delhi waterloggin
India Matters
Covid deadlier for people with liver diseases
High humidity can extend lifetime of virus-laden aerosol: Study
Migrant labourers from Odisha going home on foot captured at NH16 on the outskirts of Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick)
Officials worried as active Covid-19 cases going up in Chennai
Researchers harvested samples from around 80 percent of the sewage treatment plants in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits. (Photo | Express)
Testing of sewage samples reveals Hyderabad may have 2.6 lakh active Covid cases

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US Democratic Party Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris (File photo | AP)
Kamala Harris scripts history as she accepts Democratic nomination for US vice-president
Kozhikode: Several people injured in clash at Perambra market over fish sale
Gallery
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continue | World Photography Day
The Pakistan cricket community hailed Mahendra Singh Dhoni in one voice, calling him one of greatest captains that India produced and the one, who impacted the game in his own way. Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday
With love from Pakistan: Best reactions to MS Dhoni's retirement by Pak cricketers. Shahid Afridi, Inzamam-ul-Haq, others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp