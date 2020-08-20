AAP, BJP continue blame game over waterlogging

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As rains caused waterlogging on Delhi roads once again on Wednesday, the Bharatiya Janata Party blamed the Aam Aadmi Party government for misery of city residents. North Delhi mayor Jai Prakash, who inspected several waterlogged locations in the morning, said flooding is the result of the inability of the Public Works Department (PWD) which had failed to complete de-silting on time.

Huge traffic

jam near Moti Bagh on Ring Road

Prakash said he talked to the PWD officials and requested them to take measures to drain out water. “I went to check a few points — Indralok , Roshanara Road, Zakhira, and Pratap Nagar — and supervised the cleaning of waterlogging at the sites.

As the PWD couldn’t finish de-silting in time, the city is suffering. The drains have not been cleared yet. It seems the government has been sleeping over the matter. I called the officials and got the issue resolved,” he said. However, Durgesh Pathak, member of the Political Affairs Committee (PAC) of AAP, said that blaming the government for every fault of the municipal corporations has become routine for BJP. “Around 98% drains come under the BJP-ruled municipal corporations.

If the corporations can’t clean their drains, they should tell us (government), we are ready to take up the responsibility,” he said. Pathak added that the three corporations should convene a joint session and pass a resolution to hand over all drains to the government.

“They should give us in writing that they can’t clean the drains. The Kejriwal government will do it efficiently,” he said. The government and the three municipal corporations have been blaming each other for waterlogging citing jurisdiction over drains.

On Wednesday, BJP MP Gautam Gambhir suggested CM Kejriwal issue an advertisement detailing the responsibility of his government. “People of Delhi need to know who is responsible for what! Since Delhi CM is such an effective communicator, I urge him to come out with an advertisement clearly stating his responsibilities instead of indulging in a blame game after every crisis,” his tweet said.