STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Ahead of Assembly polls, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar promises inter-village road connectivity to people

Kumar laid foundation stones and inaugurated around 14,405 schemes of estimated worth Rs 15,198.88 crore.

Published: 20th August 2020 11:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2020 11:15 PM   |  A+A-

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (File photo| PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar sounded to be in poll mode on Thursday, when he promised inter-village road connectivity linking nearby National Highways or State Highways, if he is again voted to power.

Kumar was speaking after kickstarting works of many road, bridges and other schemes of development and inaugurating others works through video conferencing on Thursday. "I will work to connect every village with road connectivity and then connect the village roads to nearby passing national and state highways, if my government is voted to power again," he said.

He laid foundation stones and inaugurated around 14,405 schemes of estimated worth Rs 15,198.88 crore. He also promised to ensure water in every fields for irrigation to the farmers. "As we have successfully made water reach every home through 'Jal-Nal Yojna', we will also make water reach every fields of the state for irrigation," he assured, adding that development has always been a top during his government's regime.

The Bihar Assembly polls are due either in October or November this year and all preparations are at foot from officials to political levels in conductng them. Nitish 's entire tenure as chief minister has been credited for bringing a sea of changes in the sectors of roads, bridges, power, agriculture and other developments.

Political sources said that providing inter-village road connectivity, water for irrigation in every fields in rural areas would be among other prominent poll issues of JDU-led NDA.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Nitish Kumar Bihar road linking Bihar road development Bihar developmental schemes
India Matters
Covid deadlier for people with liver diseases
High humidity can extend lifetime of virus-laden aerosol: Study
Migrant labourers from Odisha going home on foot captured at NH16 on the outskirts of Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick)
Officials worried as active Covid-19 cases going up in Chennai
Researchers harvested samples from around 80 percent of the sewage treatment plants in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits. (Photo | Express)
Testing of sewage samples reveals Hyderabad may have 2.6 lakh active Covid cases

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US Democratic Party Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris (File photo | AP)
Kamala Harris scripts history as she accepts Democratic nomination for US vice-president
Kozhikode: Several people injured in clash at Perambra market over fish sale
Gallery
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continue | World Photography Day
The Pakistan cricket community hailed Mahendra Singh Dhoni in one voice, calling him one of greatest captains that India produced and the one, who impacted the game in his own way. Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday
With love from Pakistan: Best reactions to MS Dhoni's retirement by Pak cricketers. Shahid Afridi, Inzamam-ul-Haq, others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp