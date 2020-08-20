Ahead of Assembly polls, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar promises inter-village road connectivity to people

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar sounded to be in poll mode on Thursday, when he promised inter-village road connectivity linking nearby National Highways or State Highways, if he is again voted to power.

Kumar was speaking after kickstarting works of many road, bridges and other schemes of development and inaugurating others works through video conferencing on Thursday. "I will work to connect every village with road connectivity and then connect the village roads to nearby passing national and state highways, if my government is voted to power again," he said.

He laid foundation stones and inaugurated around 14,405 schemes of estimated worth Rs 15,198.88 crore. He also promised to ensure water in every fields for irrigation to the farmers. "As we have successfully made water reach every home through 'Jal-Nal Yojna', we will also make water reach every fields of the state for irrigation," he assured, adding that development has always been a top during his government's regime.

The Bihar Assembly polls are due either in October or November this year and all preparations are at foot from officials to political levels in conductng them. Nitish 's entire tenure as chief minister has been credited for bringing a sea of changes in the sectors of roads, bridges, power, agriculture and other developments.

Political sources said that providing inter-village road connectivity, water for irrigation in every fields in rural areas would be among other prominent poll issues of JDU-led NDA.