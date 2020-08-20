Bhopal diary

Anuraag Singh By

Covid facility turns into exam centre for student

The Covid Care Centre in MP’s Mandsaur district turned into an exam centre on August 17 for a 17-year-old patient. The teenager, a Class XII student, had to appear in the MP Board supplementary exams in two subjects on August 17 and 24. But a few days before the exam, he tested Covid positive along with four other family members. Mandsaur District Collector Manoj Pushp worked with the government to allow the student to take the exam at a Covid Care Centre. The teenager, after getting medical clearance, took the exam under CCTV camera and watchful eyes of a doctor on August 17.

Another MP minister tests Covid positive

Another member of the Shivraj Singh Chouhan Cabinet has tested Covid positive in Madhya Pradesh. Dr Mohan Yadav, Minister for Higher Education, tested positive for the deadly viral infection on Tuesday evening. A multiple-time BJP legislature from Ujjain district, Yadav was subsequently admitted at Sri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences (SAIMS) in Indore. Yadav had attended a series of public programmes in Indore and Ujjain recently. Rajya Sabha member Jyotiraditya Scindia was among those who attended some of these events. Yadav is the fifth minister from Madhya Pradesh to have tested positive. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has recently recovered from the infection after he underwent treatment at a hospital.

Family’s dance video goes viral

A family of eight, who recently turned Covid-19 negative, celebrated their win over the virus by dancing to the tunes of a Bollywood number at the Covid ward of the district hospital in Katni district. The video of the family, including youngsters, teenagers and kids, went viral over the social media. According to Dr Yashwant Sharma, civil surgeon at Katni district hospital, eight numbers of the family were infected by the virus and all of them were admitted together at the same ward to keep them in a positive spirit. They responded well to the treatment and won the battle in a fortnight, he said.

Peshwa samadhi to feature in calendar

Maratha statesman Shrimant Baji Rao Peshwa’s samadhi (memorial) located on the banks of river Narmada in Raverkhedi area of Khargone district will find a place in the annual calendar of the MP Tourism and Culture Department. The state’s tourism, culture and spiritualism department minister Usha Thakur visited the Peshwa’s memorial on August 18 to celebrate the birth anniversary of the legendary Maratha warrior. She announced that pictures and historical facts about the riverside memorial will be included in the tourism department’s calendar.

Anuraag Singh

singhanuraag.jaurno@gmail.com