STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bhopal diary

The Covid Care Centre in MP’s Mandsaur district turned into an exam centre on August 17 for a 17-year-old patient.

Published: 20th August 2020 10:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2020 10:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Anuraag Singh
Express News Service

Covid facility turns into exam centre for student
The Covid Care Centre in MP’s Mandsaur district turned into an exam centre on August 17 for a 17-year-old patient. The teenager, a Class XII student, had to appear in the MP Board supplementary exams in two subjects on August 17 and 24. But a few days before the exam, he tested Covid positive along with four other family members. Mandsaur District Collector Manoj Pushp worked with the government to allow the student to take the exam at a Covid Care Centre. The teenager, after getting medical clearance, took the exam under CCTV camera and watchful eyes of a doctor on August 17.

Another MP minister tests Covid positive
Another member of the Shivraj Singh Chouhan Cabinet has tested Covid positive in Madhya Pradesh. Dr Mohan Yadav, Minister for Higher Education, tested positive for the deadly viral infection on Tuesday evening. A multiple-time BJP legislature from Ujjain district, Yadav was subsequently admitted at Sri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences (SAIMS) in Indore. Yadav had attended a series of public programmes in Indore and Ujjain recently. Rajya Sabha member Jyotiraditya Scindia was among those who attended some of these events. Yadav is the fifth minister from Madhya Pradesh to have tested positive. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has recently recovered from the infection after he underwent treatment at a hospital.

Family’s dance video goes viral
A family of eight, who recently turned Covid-19 negative, celebrated their win over the virus by dancing to the tunes of a Bollywood number at the Covid ward of the district hospital in Katni district. The video of the family, including youngsters, teenagers and kids, went viral over the social media. According to Dr Yashwant Sharma, civil surgeon at Katni district hospital, eight numbers of the family were infected by the virus and all of them were admitted together at the same ward to keep them in a positive spirit. They responded well to the treatment and won the battle in a fortnight, he said.

Peshwa samadhi to feature in calendar
Maratha statesman Shrimant Baji Rao Peshwa’s samadhi (memorial) located on the banks of river Narmada in Raverkhedi area of Khargone district will find a place in the annual calendar of the MP Tourism and Culture Department. The state’s tourism, culture and spiritualism department minister Usha Thakur visited the Peshwa’s memorial on August 18 to celebrate the birth anniversary of the legendary Maratha warrior. She announced that pictures and historical facts about the riverside memorial will be included in the tourism department’s calendar. 

Anuraag Singh
Our correspondent in  Madhya Pradesh singhanuraag.jaurno@gmail.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Covid deadlier for people with liver diseases
High humidity can extend lifetime of virus-laden aerosol: Study
Migrant labourers from Odisha going home on foot captured at NH16 on the outskirts of Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick)
Officials worried as active Covid-19 cases going up in Chennai
Researchers harvested samples from around 80 percent of the sewage treatment plants in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits. (Photo | Express)
Testing of sewage samples reveals Hyderabad may have 2.6 lakh active Covid cases

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US Democratic Party Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris (File photo | AP)
Kamala Harris scripts history as she accepts Democratic nomination for US vice-president
Kozhikode: Several people injured in clash at Perambra market over fish sale
Gallery
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continue | World Photography Day
The Pakistan cricket community hailed Mahendra Singh Dhoni in one voice, calling him one of greatest captains that India produced and the one, who impacted the game in his own way. Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday
With love from Pakistan: Best reactions to MS Dhoni's retirement by Pak cricketers. Shahid Afridi, Inzamam-ul-Haq, others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp