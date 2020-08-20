STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CBSE introduces virtual inspection of schools for 'upgradation of affiliation'

The board is setting up a facilitation centre to address queries, and problems of schools and inspection committees related to the virtual inspection.

Published: 20th August 2020 06:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2020 06:51 PM   |  A+A-

students

Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has introduced a facility for virtual inspection of schools for "upgradation of affiliation" in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, an official said on Thursday.

These schools are "already affiliated with the board and due to natural growth of students in higher classes, the schools are facing hardship due to non-conduct of inspection", CBSE Secretary Anurag Tripathi said.

The virtual inspection will be done for "upgradation to secondary and senior secondary level for cases registered up to session 2021-22" and for this, fresh inspection committees will be formed, the official said.

It has been observed that "the physical inspection of schools, which have applied for upgradation of affiliation, has been held up due to the current COVID-19 situation, in which schools are not fully functional," Tripathi said.

"The inspection committees constituted to conduct the virtual inspection will be required to complete the inspection within 10 days positively," he said.

The board is setting up a facilitation centre to address queries, and problems of schools and inspection committees related to the virtual inspection.

