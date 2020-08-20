STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19: Bengal has over 2300 containment zones, Nadia district tops list 

Nadia district, which has reported 764 active coronavirus patients, has 396 such zones, while East Burdwan has reported 550 active cases and has 350 containment areas.

Published: 20th August 2020 04:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2020 04:46 PM   |  A+A-

Shyambazar 5 point crossing wears a deserted look during the biweekly lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Kolkata Thursday Aug 20 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal has over 2300 containment zones even as recovery percentage of Covid-19 patients in the state is better than the national rate, acording to the government data.

The highest number of containment zones are in Nadia district followed by East Burdwan and North Dinajpur districts, as per the state government's website 'Egiye Bangla'.

The total number of containment zones in West Beengal is 2304, it said.

Nadia district, which has reported 764 active coronavirus patients, has 396 such zones, while East Burdwan has reported 550 active cases and has 350 containment areas.

In North Dinajpur there are 334, Coochbehar has 212, while in West Midnapore 188, Birbhum 127 and Purulia 123 containment zones, the website stated.

The number of broad-based containment zones in the city, which reported the maximum number of 6,421 active Covid-19 cases in West Bengal, is only 20.

Neighbouring districts North 24 Parganas has 92 broad-based containment zones, Howrah 90, South 24 Parganas 56 and Hooghly 42, it said.

As per the state health department's bulletin the number of active cases in North 24 Parganas is 5,621, while in Howrah and South 24 Parganas it is 1,920 and 1,919 respectively.

West Bengal has witnessed 2,581 Covid-19-related deaths out of which 2,277 were due to comorbidities where the disease was incidental, the website said.

Till Wednesday, there were 1,25,922 active cases and over 95,000 people have recovered from the disease.

The discharge rate in the state is 76 per cent while nationally it is 74 per cent, it added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Egiye Bangla
India Matters
Covid deadlier for people with liver diseases
High humidity can extend lifetime of virus-laden aerosol: Study
Migrant labourers from Odisha going home on foot captured at NH16 on the outskirts of Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick)
Officials worried as active Covid-19 cases going up in Chennai
Researchers harvested samples from around 80 percent of the sewage treatment plants in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits. (Photo | Express)
Testing of sewage samples reveals Hyderabad may have 2.6 lakh active Covid cases

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US Democratic Party Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris (File photo | AP)
Kamala Harris scripts history as she accepts Democratic nomination for US vice-president
Kozhikode: Several people injured in clash at Perambra market over fish sale
Gallery
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continue | World Photography Day
The Pakistan cricket community hailed Mahendra Singh Dhoni in one voice, calling him one of greatest captains that India produced and the one, who impacted the game in his own way. Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday
With love from Pakistan: Best reactions to MS Dhoni's retirement by Pak cricketers. Shahid Afridi, Inzamam-ul-Haq, others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp