COVID-19: Bengal has over 2300 containment zones, Nadia district tops list 

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal has over 2300 containment zones even as recovery percentage of Covid-19 patients in the state is better than the national rate, acording to the government data.

The highest number of containment zones are in Nadia district followed by East Burdwan and North Dinajpur districts, as per the state government's website 'Egiye Bangla'.

The total number of containment zones in West Beengal is 2304, it said.

Nadia district, which has reported 764 active coronavirus patients, has 396 such zones, while East Burdwan has reported 550 active cases and has 350 containment areas.

In North Dinajpur there are 334, Coochbehar has 212, while in West Midnapore 188, Birbhum 127 and Purulia 123 containment zones, the website stated.

The number of broad-based containment zones in the city, which reported the maximum number of 6,421 active Covid-19 cases in West Bengal, is only 20.

Neighbouring districts North 24 Parganas has 92 broad-based containment zones, Howrah 90, South 24 Parganas 56 and Hooghly 42, it said.

As per the state health department's bulletin the number of active cases in North 24 Parganas is 5,621, while in Howrah and South 24 Parganas it is 1,920 and 1,919 respectively.

West Bengal has witnessed 2,581 Covid-19-related deaths out of which 2,277 were due to comorbidities where the disease was incidental, the website said.

Till Wednesday, there were 1,25,922 active cases and over 95,000 people have recovered from the disease.

The discharge rate in the state is 76 per cent while nationally it is 74 per cent, it added.