Sushant death: Divide in NCP over SC decision on CBI probe

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: Parth Pawar’s reaction to the SC order has once again exposed the rift in the NCP and has brought to the fore the fact that all is not well in Sharad Pawar’s family. Despite the NCP chief earlier snubbing Parth — the son of his nephew and Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar — for supporting the demand for a CBI probe into the Sushant Singh Rajput case, the young leader on Wednesday “Satyamev Jayate (truth has prevailed)” after the SC order.

Pawar Senior had publicly slammed Parth, calling him “immature”. Sources in the Pawar family said Supriya Sule and other family members had persuaded Parth not to make a statement that goes against the party stand. Sources close to Ajit said that Parth is keen to lift his political career and become an MLC through the governor quota, but Sharad Pawar is against this “backdoor entry”. Parth has the tacit support of his mother and some other family members, they said