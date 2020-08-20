STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Graduation, PG final exams to be online in Madhya Pradesh

The Madhya Pradesh higher education department has decided to hold open book exams for graduation final year and post-graduation fourth semester starting next month. 

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: The Madhya Pradesh higher education department has decided to hold open book exams for graduation final year and post-graduation fourth semester starting next month. The Department of Higher Education issued a circular signed by Principal Secretary Anupam Rajan on Tuesday. It attributed the switch to the present Covid-19 situation in the state.

Over six lakh graduation final year and post-graduation fourth semester students in 1,406 colleges will write their exams from the safety of their homes via the open book system. The students will access the question paper online and then write their answer on the answer sheets (personal sheets) which can be submitted at the nearest collection centre.

The government has instructed all colleges to facilitate collection of answer sheets. Similarly, all government higher secondary and high schools will collect the answer sheets. Further details will be issued by the universities and principals of colleges.

According to state government sources, the pending exams of graduation final year and PG fourth semester, which couldn’t be conducted in March-April owing to the nationwide lockdown and later due to surge in Covid-19 cases, are being held now to prevent the virus spread.
 

