Gujarat ATS arrests 2006 Kalupur railway station blast accused in Bengal village

Based on specific inputs, a team of the ATS nabbed the accused- Abdul Razzaq Gazi- from a village in Basirhat tehsil of West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, the officials said.

Published: 20th August 2020 06:41 PM

arrest, handcuffs, crime

For representational purposes

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: An accused in the 2006 Kalupur railway station blast in Ahmedabad, who was on the run for 14 years, was arrested by the Gujarat Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) from a village in West Bengal close to Bangladesh Border, officials said on Thursday.

Based on specific inputs, a team of the ATS nabbed the accused- Abdul Razzaq Gazi- from a village in Basirhat tehsil of West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, the officials said.

Gazi was brought to the Gujarat ATS headquarters on Thursday, they said.

According to the ATS, Gazi gave shelter to Lashkar-e- Taiba (LeT) operatives Zulfikar Kagzi and Abu Jundal, who along with others were accused of planting a bomb between platform no 2 and 3 of Kalupur railway station in February 2006.

While the blast left several injured, no one was killed in it, the officials said.

It was alleged that the bomb was planted by Kagzi, Jundal and other members of the SIMI and LeT to "take revenge of 2002 Godhra riots, the ATS said in a statement.

Apart from giving shelter to Kagzi and Jundal after the blast, Gazi also helped them in crossing the Bangladesh border.

The duo then fled to Pakistan from Bangladesh, it said.

The ATS also suspects that Gazi, at the instance of Pakistan's ISI, also helped 2008 Bangalore blast accused in crossing the Bangladesh border.

