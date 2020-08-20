'He fathered my kid': Woman alleging rape by Uttarakhand MLA says will move HC for DNA test

Vineet Upadhyay By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: A woman, who accused Dwarahat BJP MLA Mahesh Singh Negi of rape, says she will approach Uttarakhand High Court seeking his DNA test to match with that of her 3-month-old daughter.

"I will move to the Uttarakhand high court for justice. I have full faith in the judiciary of this country. This man has wronged me and I want justice," said the woman.

Meanwhile, the MLA recorded his statement with the police regarding the case.

The MLA had written to the DGP expressing his objections over police behaviour. "I am not well and my health is not in good shape. Meanwhile, I have come to know that the district police chief has instructed his subordinates to drag me against my will and record my statement. This is alarming and objectionable. Instead of taking action against the perpetrators, I and my family are being harassed, " said the MLA in his letter dated August 19, 2020.

Senior police officials said that the matter is being investigated and those who fail to cooperate in the case will face action.

A case was registered against her last week on the complaint of the MLA’s wife who accused the woman, ex-wife of an Army jawan, of blackmailing her husband and trying to extort crores of money.

On August 16, the woman filed a counter-complaint against the BJP MLA, accusing him of raping her on several occasions and fathering her child.

Uttarakhand State Commission for Women has already sought a report in the matter by the state police by August 29, 2020.

Earlier last week, the woman from Almora accused the BJP MLA of rape and fathering a child. She also cited a threat to her life and demanded a DNA test to prove that the accused MLA is the father of her child.

The woman also released a video on social media citing threats to her life and accusing the MLA and his family of threatening and harassment.

The family of the MLA further stated that they used to help the woman but have banned her entry into their house in Almora district due to her 'objectionable' behaviour.

However, the woman denied the accusation and said that she was offered Rs 25 lakh by the MLA's family to keep mum.