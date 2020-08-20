STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha quits Opposition Grand Alliance ahead of Bihar polls

The party, however, did not announce as whether it would merge with any other party or become part of some other alliance.

Published: 20th August 2020 06:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2020 06:43 PM   |  A+A-

HAM president Jitan Ram Manjhi

HAM president Jitan Ram Manjhi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PATNA: Former Bihar chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi-led Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) on Thursday quit the Grand Alliance (Mahagathbandhan) but preferred to remain mum on future tie-up with any party or grouping.

"HAM will no longer be a constituent of the grand alliance. The party has decided to leave mahagathbandhan," party spokesman Danish Rizwan told reporters here.

The decision to walk out of the five parties opposition coalition in Bihar was taken at the partys "core committee" meeting convened at Manjhis residence here, Rizwan said.

The development comes months before the state is expected to see polls in October-November.

The party, however, did not announce as whether it would merge with any other party or become part of some other alliance.

The party has authorised its president to decide the future course of action that included decision to join any alliance or formation, Rizwan said, adding whatever decision he takes will be acceptable to all.

Apart from HAM, the mahagathbandhan in Bihar comprises of RJD, Congress, Upendra Kushwahas Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) and Bollywood set designer Mukesh Sahni headed Vikassheel Insan Party (VIP).

Asked if HAM would merge with Nitish Kumars Janata Dal (United), Rizwan rejected the idea outrightly asserting that "there is no question of merging with any other party."

Holding RJD responsible for failure to form a coordination committee within the grand alliance for its better functioning, the HAM leader said, "leaders who do not listen to the constituent partners, will they listen to the people after coming to power? His barb was apparently directed at Lalu Prasad's headed RJD, which has declared Tejashwi Prasad Yadav as its chief ministerial candidate.

"Our leader Jitan Ram Manjhi jee has categorically stated that there is no point in continuing with the alliance which does not follow democratic norms and listen to its partners, Rizwan said.

Even Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had said during a virtual meeting of his party in the state recently that a coordination committee would be formed within a week, but nothing happened, he added.

Even though the idea of a coordination committee was supported by Kushwaha and the VIP party president, but the RJD leadership did not bother to take any action in this regard, he said.

Manjhi had quit the NDA in February 2018 and joined the grand alliance.

The party had unsuccessfully contested three Lok Sabha seats in 2019 general elections with the opposition grouping.

Earlier, Manjhi had quit the JD(U) in 2015 after being forced to step down as the chief minister to make way for return of Nitish Kumar.

He later formed HAM and joined NDA.

After Nitish Kumar returned to NDA in July 2017, Manjhi broke ranks with the ruling alliance and became part of the opposition formation.

