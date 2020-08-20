Ladakh issue: India, China agree to resolve outstanding issues in ‘expeditious manner’

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The 18th meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC) was held on Thursday where the two sides agreed to resolve outstanding issues in an expeditious manner.

The Indian delegation was led by Joint Secretary (East Asia) Naveen Srivastava while the Chinese side was led by Wu Jianghao, Director General of the boundary and oceanic department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“The two sides had a candid and in-depth exchange of views on the existing situation in the India-China border areas. They reaffirmed that in accordance with the agreements reached between the two Foreign Ministers and the two Special Representatives, the two sides will continue to sincerely work towards complete disengagement of the troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Western Sector. The two sides were in agreement that restoration of peace and tranquillity in the border areas would be essential for the overall development of bilateral relations,” MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said.

India and China are involved in a standoff along the LAC in eastern Ladakh. Relations soured after a violent face-off between Indian and Chinese troops on June 15 leading to the death of 20 jawans.

While Beijing claims that disengagement is complete in most areas, New Delhi maintains that it is an ongoing and complex process.

Srivastava said that the two sides further acknowledged the need to maintain close communication through both the diplomatic and military channels so as to ensure complete disengagement. In this regard, they also agreed to continue their ongoing engagements including through the meetings of the WMCC.

