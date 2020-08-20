STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Ladakh issue: India, China agree to resolve outstanding issues in ‘expeditious manner’

While Beijing claims that disengagement is complete in most areas, New Delhi maintains that it is an ongoing and complex process. 

Published: 20th August 2020 07:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2020 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

An Indian army convoy moves on the Srinagar-Ladakh highway at Gagangeer, north-east of Srinagar.

An Indian army convoy moves on the Srinagar-Ladakh highway at Gagangeer, north-east of Srinagar. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The 18th meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC) was held on Thursday where the two sides agreed to resolve outstanding issues in an expeditious manner. 

The Indian delegation was led by Joint Secretary (East Asia) Naveen Srivastava while the Chinese side was led by Wu Jianghao, Director General of the boundary and oceanic department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“The two sides had a candid and in-depth exchange of views on the existing situation in the India-China border areas. They reaffirmed that in accordance with the agreements reached between the two Foreign Ministers and the two Special Representatives, the two sides will continue to sincerely work towards complete disengagement of the troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Western Sector. The two sides were in agreement that restoration of peace and tranquillity in the border areas would be essential for the overall development of bilateral relations,” MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said. 

ALSO READ: Want Kulbhushan Jadhav to be represented through an Indian lawyer: MEA

India and China are involved in a standoff along the LAC in eastern Ladakh. Relations soured after a violent face-off between Indian and Chinese troops on June 15 leading to the death of 20 jawans.

While Beijing claims that disengagement is complete in most areas, New Delhi maintains that it is an ongoing and complex process.

Srivastava said that the two sides further acknowledged the need to maintain close communication through both the diplomatic and military channels so as to ensure complete disengagement. In this regard, they also agreed to continue their ongoing engagements including through the meetings of the WMCC.

Peace must at border

The two sides agreed that restoration of peace and tranquility in the border areas would be essential for the overall development of bilateral relations.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Line of Actual Control LAC Ladakh standoff India china standoff India China talks India China tensions
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab to test for COVID-19 in a government school in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Covid-19 tally crosses 29 lakh-mark, recovery rate rises to over 74%
For representational purposes. (Express Illustrations)
ESIC workers who lost jobs to get 50% salary for three months
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
MP becomes first state to offer govt jobs on basis of NRA score
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
107-year-old Maharashtra woman beats COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Cheese being packed for deliveries at Vallamborsa cheese shop. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Burrata, Bocconcino and more: Bengaluru monks turn into cheesemakers
A Covid hospital that is portable, foldable and deployable!
Gallery
The Beautiful game's global appeal is used by several fan groups to question oppression, corruption, and different phobias. For them, their beloved team's legacy is preserved in the ideology they uphold. At time racism and far-right politics cause a heada
How is football a political sport? 9 Leftwing clubs to whose fans you don't want to ask this question!
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continues | World Photography Day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp