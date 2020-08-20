Minister tests positive , entire Jharkhand Cabinet in isolation

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and seven ministers went into home quarantine after Health Minister Banna Gupta tested Covid positive on Tuesday.

Gupta had attended a Cabinet meeting in Ranchi due to which the Cabinet Secretariat is now under scanner for coronavirus.

Soren is likely to undergo COVID-19 test for the third time. He had underwent tests on July 8 after Cabinet Minister Mithlesh Takur tested positive, and August 20 after 17 staff members at his residence were found positive.

“All those people, including the CM, have already gone into home quarantine and the due process as per the set protocol will be followed subsequently,” said Principal Health Secretary Nitin Madan Kulkarni. Contact tracing will be done to ascertain people who came in contact with Gupta.