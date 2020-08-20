STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

New Central project may help stagnant Brahmaputra dolphin population: Conservationists

The Assam-based “Dolphin Foundation”, an NGO, said it was an important step towards ensuring the protection of dolphins, especially river dolphins, endemic to the Indian sub-continent.

Published: 20th August 2020 04:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2020 08:02 PM   |  A+A-

Ganges dolphin (Photo| Twitter/@PrakashJavdekar)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: 'Project Dolphin', which was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 15, has raised the hope of conservationists on better protection of the aquatic mammals.

The Assam-based “Dolphin Foundation”, an NGO, said it was an important step towards ensuring the protection of dolphins, especially river dolphins, endemic to the Indian sub-continent.

According to Dr. Sujit Bairagi, founder and chairman of the Foundation, among all dolphin species, the Ganges river dolphin (Platanista Gangetica) is the main candidate that needs urgent conservation attention.

The Ganges dolphin was recognized as the State Aquatic Animal of Assam in 2008 and declared as the National Aquatic Animal of India in 2009.

“We don’t know if Project Dolphin will be similar to Project Tiger or Project Elephant. We had submitted several proposals in the past seeking its better conservation. When we talk about dolphin conservation, the Brahmaputra and Ganges water areas are so vastly spread that it doesn’t fall under any protected area,” Bairagi said.

In the Indian subcontinent, river dolphins are found in the river systems of Ganges and Brahmaputra, Meghna in Bangladesh, and Karnaphuli in Nepal. Currently, their population in India is estimated to be 3,000-3,500. The Brahmaputra has around 250-300 of them.

The dolphins survive mainly on fish but the Dolphin Foundation says the depleting population of fish in the Brahmaputra already had an adverse impact on the dolphin population.

“Now-a-days, it is very difficult to get Brahmaputra fish. The fish-breeding period is from April to July during which fishing is banned. The ban has to be enforced by the Forest Department but that is only on paper,” Bairagi said.

He said dolphins are also found at the tributaries of the Brahmaputra as they usually like to live in the confluence of rivers. He said there were various factors why the Brahmaputra dolphin population has remained stagnant.

“A major threat to the Ganges river dolphin has been the extensive damming of rivers for irrigation and electricity generation, oil exploration and underwater noise which isolates its populations and prevents seasonal migration. Siltation is also a major problem. The dolphins need a minimum depth of water,” Bairagi said.

The other threats include chemical pollution, boat traffic, hunting and human disturbances, accidental entanglement in fishing nets, poaching, etc. Poaching happens mainly for its oil (body fat) which is used as fish baits and also for its flesh by a section of local communities.

Bairagi said for effective conservation of the species, it is important to have a thorough understanding of its habitat-specific biology and behaviour. Raising awareness among communities can help in developing sensitive and informed communities. Unless people understand and appreciate why the Ganges river dolphins should be protected, it will be an uphill task to conserve them, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Dolphin Foundation Project Dolphin Ganges dolphin Brahmaputra
India Matters
Covid deadlier for people with liver diseases
High humidity can extend lifetime of virus-laden aerosol: Study
Migrant labourers from Odisha going home on foot captured at NH16 on the outskirts of Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick)
Officials worried as active Covid-19 cases going up in Chennai
Researchers harvested samples from around 80 percent of the sewage treatment plants in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits. (Photo | Express)
Testing of sewage samples reveals Hyderabad may have 2.6 lakh active Covid cases

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US Democratic Party Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris (File photo | AP)
Kamala Harris scripts history as she accepts Democratic nomination for US vice-president
Kozhikode: Several people injured in clash at Perambra market over fish sale
Gallery
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continue | World Photography Day
The Pakistan cricket community hailed Mahendra Singh Dhoni in one voice, calling him one of greatest captains that India produced and the one, who impacted the game in his own way. Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday
With love from Pakistan: Best reactions to MS Dhoni's retirement by Pak cricketers. Shahid Afridi, Inzamam-ul-Haq, others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp