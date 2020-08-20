STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Our medical fraternity made nation proud: Piyush Goyal

Union Railways and Commerce Minster Piyush Goyal

Union Commerce Minster Piyush Goyal (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Hailing the medical fraternity, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday said that they have all made the nation proud and shown to the world that India can be a trusted partner when it comes to global engagement and trade.

According to a release, speaking at the inauguration of CII's 12th MedTech Global Summit here on Thursday, Goyal said that the pharmaceutical industry persevered to ensure an adequate su1pply of medicines for India and the world.

"The medical devices industry laboured and helped us indigenously prepare products required to fight COVID-19. Our doctors, paramedics and medical fraternity have made the nation proud by serving the common man relentlessly through their commitment to ensure the safety and well-being of India," the minister said.

He said that today we can proudly say that India has shown to the world what a strict lockdown means and has also shown what a rapid recovery looks like.

"Our numbers of COVID-19 recovery are very heartening, crossing the 70% recovery mark. This period has been great learning for all of us," the Minister was quoted as saying.

Goyal said that our industries of pharma, medical devices and the medical profession will evolve, with the realisation that being self-reliant is important to care for the lives of the people.

Goyal also said that bringing people together, using data and processing that data can help us further improve our healthcare delivery system and ensure a seamless flow of relevant patient information.

The minister said that along with being the 'Pharmacy of the World', we will also become the 'Hospital of the World, where the world will be able to use facilities, high-quality medical care and high-quality treatment that India will provide to the rest of the world, the release informed.

Goyal said that the wellness centre is another focus area of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said that preventive healthcare through wellness centres will be the way forward.

"The minister said that Prime Minister has laid out a vision for a very bright future in which the entire country's healthcare needs will be upgraded. He expressed the confidence that India will ensure availability of good quality healthcare, equipment & facilities with access to all Indians,' the release said. (ANI)

