Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to father, former PM Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary

Rajiv Gandhi took over the charge of the Congress in 1984 following the assassination of his mother and then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. He became India's youngest Prime Minister at the age of 40.

Published: 20th August 2020 01:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2020 02:04 PM   |  A+A-

Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to his late father and former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 76th birth anniversary as it rains at Vir Bhoomi in New Delhi Thursday. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: On the occasion of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's 76th birth anniversary, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday paid tribute to his father at Veer Bhumi here.

He offered rose petals and prayers at his father's memorial.

In a tweet earlier today, Rahul said, "Rajiv Gandhi was a man with a tremendous vision, far ahead of his times. But above all else, he was a compassionate and loving human being."

He further said that he was "incredibly lucky and proud" to have the former Prime Minister as his father.

"I am incredibly lucky and proud to have him as my father. We miss him today and every day," read the tweet.

To mark the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier today paid tributes to the former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 76th birth anniversary.

"On his birth anniversary, tributes to former Prime Minister Shri Rajiv Gandhi Ji," read PM Modi's tweet.

Rajiv Gandhi took over the charge of the Congress in 1984 following the assassination of his mother and then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. He became India's youngest Prime Minister at the age of 40.

Born on August 20 in 1944, he was assassinated by a Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) suicide bomber during an election rally in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu on May 21, 1991.

