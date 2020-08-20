STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Record 9.18 lakh COVID tests done in last 24 hours as India's recovery rate nears 74 per cent

With constantly increasing testing numbers, there has been a commensurate fall in the positivity rate, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday.

Published: 20th August 2020 04:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2020 04:51 PM   |  A+A-

People not maintaining social distancing in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: With a record 9,18,470 tests been being done in a day, the cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in India have reached 3.26 crore even as the national positivity rate has fallen below 8 per cent, the Union Health Ministry said.

With constantly increasing testing numbers, there has been a commensurate fall in the positivity rate, the ministry said.

"Although higher number of tests will push the positivity rate initially, but as the experience from several states and UTs has amply depicted, it will eventually lower when combined with other measures such as prompt isolation, effective tracking and timely clinical management," it stated.

India for the first time conducted a record number of more than 9 lakh COVID tests in a span of 24-hours on Wednesday and it is poised to see an exponential increase towards its resolve of testing 10 lakh samples daily.

The cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of coronavirus infection in the country has increased to 3,26,61,252.

Expanded diagnostic lab network across the country and effective measures to facilitate easy testing have given a substantial boost to the present numbers.

"As a result of these focussed actions, the Tests Per Million (TPM) have seen a sharp increase to 23,668. The TPM continues to maintain a constant upward trend," the ministry said.

"As the national average falls below 8 per cent, there are 26 states and UTs that are reporting lower rates than the national average," the ministry said in a statement.

There has been a steady rise in the national network of diagnostic labs too.

With 977 labs in the government sector and 517 private labs, the lab infrastructure has been enhanced to 1,494 labs today.

India's COVID-19 caseload increased to 28,36,925 with a record single day spike of 69,652 infections, while the death-toll climbed to 53,866 with 977 new fatalities being reported in a day, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Recoveries among COVID-19 patients in the country surged to 20,96,664 on Thursday, pushing India's recovery rate to 73.91 per cent, while only 0.28 per cent people of 6,86,395 active cases are on ventilator support, the Union health ministry said.

Of the active cases of coronavirus infection, 1.92 per cent are in ICU and 2.62 per cent on oxygen support.

The country's case fatality rate has further declined to 1.90 per cent, it said.

Recovery of 20,96,664 patients has been made possible because of effective implementation of the policy of testing aggressively, tracking comprehensively and treating efficiently, the ministry said in a statement.

"Focus on standard of care protocol including use of non-invasive oxygen, better skilled doctors in the ICUs and hospitals, and improved ambulance services have culminated in yielding the desired results," it said.

With 58,794 recoveries in a span of 24 hours, India's recovery rate amongst COVID-19 patients has reached nearly 74 per cent (73.91 per cent) reflecting that the number of patients recovering is on a steady rise over the past several months, it added.

India has posted 14,10,269 more recoveries than active cases.

There are 6,86,395 active cases of coronavirus infection which are under active medical care.

The record high recoveries have ensured that the active cases, the "actual caseload" of the country, currently comprise only 24.19 per cent of the total cases.

Early identification through testing, surveillance and contact tracing along with focus on timely and appropriate clinical treatment of COVID-19 patients have ensured that not only is the case fatality rate lower than the global average and progressively declining but also a small proportion of the active cases are on ventilator support, the ministry said.

India's COVID-19 caseload increased to 28,36,925 with a record single-day spike of 69,652 infections, while the death toll climbed to 53,866 with 977 fresh fatalities being reported in a day, official data updated at 8 am showed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 India Coronavirus Tests India Coronavirus Deaths India Coronavirus Fatality Rate India Coronavirus Recovery Rate
India Matters
Covid deadlier for people with liver diseases
High humidity can extend lifetime of virus-laden aerosol: Study
Migrant labourers from Odisha going home on foot captured at NH16 on the outskirts of Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick)
Officials worried as active Covid-19 cases going up in Chennai
Researchers harvested samples from around 80 percent of the sewage treatment plants in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits. (Photo | Express)
Testing of sewage samples reveals Hyderabad may have 2.6 lakh active Covid cases

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US Democratic Party Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris (File photo | AP)
Kamala Harris scripts history as she accepts Democratic nomination for US vice-president
Kozhikode: Several people injured in clash at Perambra market over fish sale
Gallery
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continue | World Photography Day
The Pakistan cricket community hailed Mahendra Singh Dhoni in one voice, calling him one of greatest captains that India produced and the one, who impacted the game in his own way. Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday
With love from Pakistan: Best reactions to MS Dhoni's retirement by Pak cricketers. Shahid Afridi, Inzamam-ul-Haq, others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp